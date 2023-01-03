Stocks’ positive start fading

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 3, 2023 9:30 AM
21 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US index futures tracked Europe higher to open well into the positive territory, but at the time of writing some of those gains were evaporating. The big news from an individual company was Tesla delivering a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but the 40% jump still fell well short of the carmaker’s goal to grow deliveries by around 50% each year. As traders watched the share price of Tesla opening lower, indices were trading higher on the session. Questions remain as to whether the gains can hold given concerns over a recession and further policy tightening by the Fed and other major central banks.

European markets had started positively earlier in the day. Sentiment was boosted in part because of receding concerns over a gas shortage thanks to a milder start to the winter, reducing demand for heating. Gas futures continues to plumet, with European gas futures trading at levels last seen before the war in Ukraine started.

Overall, much of the issues we faced in 2022 are going to be with us well into 2023, including high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. A recession seems unavoidable. Traders know that after a big rebound starting in October for US and global indices, much of the positivity about the Fed pivoting to a less hawkish stance has now been priced in. So, the risks remain tilted towards the downside despite today’s stronger start for global stock markets.

 

Keep an eye on the already-underperforming Nasdaq for shorting opportunities, as it tests key resistance here around 11,000 to 11,100 area:

 

nasdaq

In terms of the immediate term, investors will be eying the Fed minutes and the December US jobs report to provide direction for risk assets.

 

FOMC meeting minutes (Wednesday at 19:00 GMT)

 

This year’s first important macro data is likely to be the minutes of the FOMC’s December meeting. At that meeting, the FOMC reduced the pace of tightening to 50 basis points but appeared more hawkish than expected, in that policymakers projected a higher terminal interest rate and indicated that monetary policy will remain contractionary for longer. The minutes should reveal more details, which should set the tone for next few days at least.

 

US Non-Farm Payrolls (Friday at 13:00 GMT)

 

The first week of January could end with a bang, if US employment data shows a major surprise. The headline non-farm payrolls number has beaten expectations in each of the previous 8 months, with the prior months continually being revised higher. US jobs market remains hot, and while that’s the case, the Fed will be encouraged to keep its policy tight. If we get another set of stronger-than-expected numbers, then this could provide renewed support for the dollar.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Indices Nasdaq US Tech 100

Latest market news

Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 09:14 AM
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:48 AM
FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM
USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
Today 02:42 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Circuit board
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:14 AM
    Oil extraction
    Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:48 AM
      gold_06
      Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:37 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.