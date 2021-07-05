Stronger retail sales fails to shift ASX200 next up the RBA

July 5, 2021 1:30 AM
0 views
Australian flag

The RBA has prepared the market for changes to its monetary policy settings tomorrow as it takes initial steps towards removing emergency stimulus measures. However, the overall tone is likely to remain dovish and more so in light of the uncertainty caused by a continued increase in new COVID19 cases and lockdowns in Sydney.

The three main points of interest will be as follows.

  1. The RBA is not expected to extend its three-year “yield target bond” from the April 2024 bond to the November 2024 bond. A decision that is widely expected and will represent a gradual tightening of policy that seems appropriate following the rapid improvement in the economy.

  2. Forward guidance will remain dovish. Specifically, the RBA will reiterate that the conditions to raise interest rates including inflation sustainably between the 2 to 3 per cent target rate is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest.

  3. QE is expected to continue after the current program of $100bn is complete in September, but potentially at a slower pace of $75bn per six months and with more flexibility.

The RBA’s framework including the stringent pre-conditions it has set, including reaching 3% wage growth, and inflation sustainably back to within its 2-3% target band is likely to keep the RBA at the back of the pack amongst developed market central banks to start hiking.

Music to the ears to the ASX200, after it completed Financial Year 2021 last week showing an index return of 27.8%, the strongest since Financial Year 2007.

In recent weeks consolidation has been noted as the ASX200 closed four of the past five weeks ~10 points either side of 7300. As such the view remains unchanged in that we hold a preference to buy weakness towards uptrend support in the 7100/7000 support area.

Stronger retail sales fails to shift ASX200 next up the RBA

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 5th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.