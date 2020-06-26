Tesco sales rise

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2020 4:29 AM
1 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Tesco, the groceries and general merchandise retailer, posted 1Q group revenue rose 8.0% on year at constant rates (+7.9% like-for-like) to 13.38 billion pounds. 

The company said: "Total sales in our UK & ROI business increased by 9.2%. Growth was most marked in online with sales up 48.5% for the quarter as a whole and the rate of growth increasing to nearly 100% by the end of May. 

Whilst any forecast is inherently uncertain, based on an assumption of a continued easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, our current expectation is that Retail operating profit in the current year is likely to be at a similar level to 2019/20 on a continuing operations basis. 

We have increased our provision for potential bad debts at Tesco Bank and we now expect to report a loss for the Bank of between £(175)m and £(200)m for the 2020/21 financial year."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains stuck in trading range between 221p and 235p. The 20-day simple moving average started to flatten out and the daily Relative Strength index (RSI, 14) is around its neutrality area at 50%. As long as 221p is support, a test of the upper end of the range at 235p can be expected. A break below 221p would deliver a bearish signal and would open a path to see 203.7p. Alternatively, a push above 235p would call for a new up leg towards 250p. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:48 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
Today 07:40 AM
EUR/USD: Grinding higher as traders fade Thursday’s US inflation shock
Today 04:06 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Remote pointed at TV with a streaming service in background
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:40 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:26 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        stocks_03
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.