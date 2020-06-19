Tesco Sells Out of Poland Attention Shifts To Next Weeks Update

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2020 4:05 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Yesterday Tesco announced that it was selling its Polish business to Danish retail group Sailing for £181 million. The agreed deal will include the sale of 301 Polish stores. Tesco said that the move will now allow it to focus on its central European business in in Czech, Hungary and Slovakia where it has a larger market presence. where it has a larger market presence.
Tesco Polska made sales of £1.4 billion last year and an operating loss of £24 million. This deal will earn Tesco £165 million.

The sake of Tesco Polska is part of a wider move that it is seeing Tesco scale back its international operations. Earlier this year the supermarket retreated from Thailand and Malaysia in a deal worth £8 billion.

Prior to coronavirus, Tesco had been facing increased competition in the UK as shopper had turned towards budget chains such as Lidl and Aldi. However, the covid-19 lockdown has seen habits change. Spending on essential items increased however, shoppers are cutting back on non-essentials. With job losses expected to start piling up in the coming months, consumers will almost certainly rein in their spending further.

With this in mind we view the move as positive. The removal of a profit diluting part of the business is a big plus and will make the supermarket’s foundations that much stronger. Furthermore, the additional cash that the deal brings will plump up Tesco’s balance sheet. A prudent move in these uncertain times., particularly if the economic recovery from covid-19 is more drawn out that initially expected.

For further information on where Tesco stands traders will now look ahead to a trading update by the supermarket giant next Friday 26th June. This should provide fresh impetus and could bring Tesco out of the holding channel that it has been trading in for the past 4 weeks.

Chart thoughts
The news initially lifted the share price of Tesco in the previous session, pushing it to a high of 230p before the stock eased back into the close, ending the session at 226p. 
The stocks trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the four-hour chart, a bearish chart. However, Tesco also traded in the horizontal channel that it has been trading in since mid-May, between resistance at 235p and support at 221p


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
September 22, 2023 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
By:
Joshua Warner
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 22, 2023 12:13 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 21, 2023 12:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.