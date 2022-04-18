Tesla Q1 2022 earnings preview: Where next for Tesla stock?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 18, 2022 9:28 AM
50 views
Electric vehicle charging
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will Tesla release Q4 earnings?

Tesla is scheduled to release first quarter earnings for 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday April 20.

What are analysts expecting from Tesla Q1 earnings?

Consensus analyst expectations are for the automaker to report $2.27 in EPS on $17.8B in revenues.

Tesla Q4 earnings preview

Despite ongoing semiconductor shortages and the constant headlines generated from its mercurial CEO’s side projects, Tesla’s core business continues to grow consistently.

The company has already reported 310,048 new vehicle deliveries in Q1, incrementally higher than last quarter’s 308,650 deliveries “despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.” Indeed, the company has consistently navigated the global chip shortage better than its rivals in recent years and expects to continue to increase its deliveries by about 50% per year moving forward.

Beyond the headline financial figures and total vehicle deliveries, traders will key in on a couple other key themes. First, Tesla’s profit margins will be closely scrutinized. More than many other automakers, Tesla has substantial pricing power based on the perceived quality and allure of its brand, allowing it to pass along higher supply chain costs to consumers.

Secondly, investors will eagerly await an updated production timeline for the company’s factories in German and Texas. Both factories began production in the last month and will focus primarily on the company’s Model Y mid-sized SUV, though the Texas factory will also produce the company’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck starting in 2023. The progress of these factories will be essential to the company’s plans to ramp up production dramatically.

Finally, Tesla has officially filed plans for a stock split (“stock dividend”) with the SEC. Of course, the finance textbooks will tell you that a stock split doesn’t change the value of the underlying company, often using the example of cutting a pizza into smaller slices, stock splits have nonetheless led to a bullish reaction in certain shares in recent years, so an update on that initiative could influence the stock as well.

Where next for TSLA stock?

Like many US stocks, TSLA has lost momentum in recent months, and the recent price action is best characterized as rangebound.

As we go to press, shares are showing signs of stabilizing around $1,000 with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally at $980 and the 50-day EMA near $970 providing support. If the stock reports better-than-anticipated earnings, bulls could use the current support level as a springboard to take the popular stock back toward its early April highs in the $1100 zone. On the other hand, a disappointing earnings release could push TSLA down through support in the upper-$900s, clearing the way for a deeper retracement toward the Fibonacci retracements of the recent rally near $925 (50%) or $875 (61.8%) next.

fx_tesla_at_1000_ahead_of_earnings

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Tesla Motors Tech Stocks Equities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
By:
Joshua Warner
July 20, 2023 09:42 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 20, 2023 03:15 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.