The Consensus Calls for the RBNZ to hike by 75bp tomorrow

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 21, 2022 9:15 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Whilst there has been some mild expectations that inflation around parts of the world have topped out, recent data for New Zealand is remining us that inflation can remain at elevated levels for longer than anyone would like.

CPI rose 2.2% q/q, up from 1.7% and well above the 1.6% consensus. Annual CPI rose 7.2% y/y - slightly below the 7.3% ‘peak’ – but if the quarterly is trending higher then it can send the annual higher too. Labour costs have risen to a record high of 3.8% y/y and, whilst the quarterly read pulled back from its (record), at 1.1% q/q labour costs remain quite elevated from its long-term average of 0.01%.

 

Inflation expectations are piling on the hawkish pressure

20221122nzinflationexpectations

Despite the inflation figures, the consensus was still for the RBNZ to hike by 50bp tomorrow – until inflation expectations threw a spanner in the work. Central banks pay close attention to inflation expectations, as fear of higher prices can result in higher places as ‘fear of missing out’ demand drives prices.

So when the RBNZ’s own survey revealed that 1 and 2-year inflation expectations hit new cycle highs, expectations for a 75bp hike were quick to arrive.

 

What can we expect from the RBNZ’s November meeting?

  • I suspect a 75bp hike is more likely, given the central bank does not meet again until February and rising inflation and inflation expectations are not showing signs of topping out.
  • We should also see the RBNZ raise their OCR projections in their MPS (monetary policy statement) – and by how much will decide how much of a market reaction we get. A 4.5% terminal rate seems feasible (up from 4.1%).
  • The consensus is for the RBNZ to hike by 75bp from 3.5% to 4.25%, with around one third of economists polled by Reuters opting for a 50bp hike.
  • The 1-month OIS suggests an ~87.6% chance of a 75bp hike, which means a 50bp has been more than priced in and we may get more of a market reaction if the RBNZ only go for 50.
  • For what it’s worth, the RBNZ Shadow Board has favoured a 75bp hike.

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20221122audnzdFX

Back in October we called for a retracement from the 1.15 highs, given the shift in policies between the RBNA and RBA. Since then, the divergence has become stronger, with the RBA pulling back to 25bp hikes and the RBNZ increasing maintaining 50bp and potentially going for 75.

This has allowed AUD/NZD to develop a nice bearish trend on the daily chart with timely swing highs, and prices are now on the cusp pf breaking lower and heading for 1.0700 and 1.0612. Unless we see a surprise 50bo hike tomorrow, the past of resistance appears lower for the cross and bears could seek to fade into rallies or short a break of new lows.

 

NZD/CAD 4-hour chart:

20221122nzdcadFX

A nice trend has developed on the 4-hour chart of NZD/CAD. A potential bullish flag is forming on above the weekly pivot point, and prices are respecting the 20-bar EMA. Given that NZD tend to move in line with expectations ahead of RBNA meetings (more so than other currencies, as per my own observation) then it could be a cross for bulls to consider ahead of the meeting given its strong trend.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas New Zealand NZD AUD NZD NZD CAD

Latest market news

USDBRL should reflect Fed statements, the Mid East conflict, Brazilian economic data, and Chamber of Deputies economic agenda
Today 09:45 AM
EUR/USD: Dollar bolstered by safe haven status, energy riches and economic momentum
Today 05:10 AM
GBP/USD, gold to withhold dollar strength? European open – 17/10/2023
Today 04:31 AM
Nasdaq 100: The fine line between bullish and bearish
Today 01:15 AM
AUD/USD: Pops higher on RBA minutes scattered with hawkish tinges
Today 01:08 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Tentative rebound subject to substantial headline risk
Today 12:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gpbusd_06
GBP/USD, gold to withhold dollar strength? European open – 17/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:31 AM
    stocks_05
    Nasdaq 100: The fine line between bullish and bearish
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:15 AM
      Chart showing uptrend
      AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:37 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil outlook: WTI could rise further as traders eye MidEast situation
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.