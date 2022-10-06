The US dollar index (DXY) hints at a swing low ahead of NFP

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 5, 2022 11:03 PM
5 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar was the strongest major currency on Wednesday, supported by rising US yields and softer import/export data (which points to a softer global economy). And whilst the prices paid component of the ISM services PMI softened to a 20-month low of 68.8, it remains historically high relative to its long-term average of 59.8 - which suggests the aggressive Fed tightening is yet to make an impact on the inflationary forces of the robust services sector.

20221006moversUSDfx

 

NFP in focus for traders tomorrow

The main economic event for the dollar this week is tomorrow's NFP report. There was some excitement that it may come in soft due to the notable fall in job openings (-9.8%), but ADP employment came in slight above expectations at 208k yesterday.

But it is all to easy to get caught in the noise of individual data prints, so best to take a broader view of underlying trends. The fact is that ADP employment topped in August 2021 and NFP topped in February, meaning both are trending lower. And whilst unemployment remains just above its 2.5 year lows, it did tick higher in August – so another print higher tomorrow suggests the early stages of a rising trend.

Currently NFP is expected to print 250k jobs, down from 308 which would place it at its slowest pace since March 2021. And if there are further signs of weakness in the labour market then it could be taken as a bearish sign for the dollar and yields, so if we want to see the dollar rally from here then a stronger than expected report would certainly help. But it should also be remembered that the dollar remains within a strong uptrend and has had a fairly decent pullback, so it may not take an overly stop NFP report to help it higher either.

 

What are non farm payrolls

 

20221006usemployment

 

US dollar index (DXY) daily chart:

As for the US dollar index (DXY) it is showing the potential for a swing low to form. As noted earlier this week, the bias was for a deeper pullback on the US dollar and to then look for evidence of a swing low. Given the RSI (2) moved below 10 (overbought) ahead of a bullish inside bar occurring above the 2002 highs, I suspect we are at or near a swing low for the dollar. This is also backed up by the fact US yields are also seemingly trying to print a swing low. And a strong NFP report tomorrow could help solidify this near-term bullish bias. The bias remains bullish above 109.35 (below the small consolidation prior to its breakout) and for a move towards 114.0.

20221006dxyFX

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas DXY USD NFP Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    September 27, 2023 10:00 AM
      recession_05
      Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 27, 2023 09:27 AM
        japan_03
        Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 25, 2023 06:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.