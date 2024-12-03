The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December

While it is well documented that the USD tends to suffer in December, the dynamics of Trump at the helm alongside another important FOMC meeting could give seasonality a run for its money. But regardless of which way the dollar travels this month, there is a clear intra-month pattern that is worth factoring in to the equation.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 8:23 PM
USD_candlestick
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It may be well documented, but it is also worth remembering that the December tends to be the most bearish month for the US dollar.

 

Data of the past 43 years shows the USD index has:

  • Delivered the worst returns of the year in December (-0.86% average, -0.69% median)
  • Closed lower 62.8% of the time in December
  • Delivered the strongest returns of the year in January (0.94% average, 0.79% median)
  • Closed higher 61.9% of the time in January

 

20241203usdSeasonalsmonthly

 

The pattern shows it is clearly a game of two halves in December through to January for the US dollar. But with President-elect Trump moving markets before his second term even begins, it’s possible that seasonality may take a back seat for now. Trump is defending the US dollar, aiming to quash the rise of a BRICS currency by threatening constituent countries with 100% tariffs unless they cancel work on it. And this could be just one of many themes he could surprise markets with as the month develops, which makes trusting seasonality that much harder.

 

However…

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

December is also a game of two halves, where seasonality is concerned

looking at daily data of the USD index in December, two clear patterns emerge.

 

  1. Average daily returns are choppy and erratic in the first half of December
  2. There is a clear bearish bias in the second half of December

 

20241203usdSeasonalityDaily

 

I think it is safe to suspect the first half of this month could be in for some twists and turns with Trump already at the helm, which could deliver the erratic and choppy price action we tend to see this time of the year. And if we also factor in the FOMC meeting, which concludes on December 18th (with updated staff forecasts in all its glory), then we may find that a trend is allowed to develop as we head into the new year. Liquidity will also dry up the closer we get to New Year's Eve, which could also pave the way for one-directional trade. But whether that will result in a bullish or bearish month for the USD is up in the air for me.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

USD technical analysis:

At 8.2% from low to high, the rally from the 100 handle was eerily similar to the one seen from the July low to September high of 8.4%. It was a scenario discussed in previous articles. With that objective now achieved, the USD is looking for a fresh catalyst to prompt its next directional move.

 

Given we just saw the most bearish week for the USD index since mid-August, a correction is now underway. This aligns with the theme of choppy price action heading towards the FOMC meeting on December 18th, before traders get more clarity over Fed policy for next year and the end-of-year seasonality kicks in.

105.35 (election high) to 105.63 makes an important support zone over the near-term, which could cap gains on EUR/USD to below 1.06 for now. Even if the USD index dips back within the ‘election day’ range, the 105 handle near the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio of the recent rally could provide support.

 

 

Given my expectations of choppy trading conditions into the FOMC meeting, traders may want to consider looking at setups on a ‘per day’ basis.

 

Whether we’ll see the USD rise or fall in the second half of the month is probably in the hands of how hawkish the Fed is, alongside Trump’s appetite to defend the US dollar.

20241203usd

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Seasonal analysis USD DXY Forex APAC session

Latest market news

AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
Today 03:22 AM
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
Yesterday 10:25 PM
AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
Yesterday 09:46 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tempers Trump Sell-off
Yesterday 09:05 PM
USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Three-Week Support Build at $30
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_03
AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:22 AM
    japan_02
    EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:25 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:46 PM
        gold_03
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tempers Trump Sell-off
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 09:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.