The US economy could contract by 6 5 percent this year

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 11, 2020 1:43 AM
2 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, and as expected, the Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%. At the same time, the central bank said it expects the U.S. economy to contract by 6.5% this year and rebound 5.0% in 2021. The Federal Reserve also hinted at keeping interest rates near zero through 2022.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has broken above the upper boundary of a triangle pattern and stands above its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1000. The nearest threshold would be set at yearly top at 1.1495 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 high at 1.1565 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex Fed

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Yesterday 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 01:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:42 PM
    japan_05
    Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 01:58 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:30 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 8, 2023 11:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.