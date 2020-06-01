The USD starts off June under pressure

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
June 1, 2020 1:05 PM
5 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index remained at 39.8 in the May final reading (40.0 expected), in line with the May preliminary reading. Construction Spending declined 2.9% on month in April (-7.0% expected), from a revised no change (0.0%) in March. On Tuesday, no major economic data is expected to be released.                                                                                    
The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, JPY, and USD. In Europe, research firm Markit has published final readings of May Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 39.4 (vs 39.5 expected), for Germany at 40.7 (vs 36.8 expected), for France at 40.6 (vs 40.3 expected) and for the U.K. at 40.6 (vs 40.9 expected).
The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.
The GBP/USD jumped 152 pips to 1.2495 making it the largest pip move in today's trading. The pair continues to rise supported by a rising trendline after breaking above key resistance at around the 1.237 level. Intraday support can be seen at 1.2425 as prices look to test 1.26 resistance. A break below 1.2425 might pressure the pair down towards 1.237 support.
Chart analysis of Pound Sterling(GBP) to US Dollar(USD) by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
Today 05:22 AM
USD/JPY: deflation tamed but not defeated, keeping BOJ on sidelines
Today 04:19 AM
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, USD/CNH, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 31/08/2023
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Nasdaq rallies on weaker economic data
Yesterday 07:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.