The yen continues to rise as traders bet on BOJ policy shift

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 2, 2023 11:13 PM
35 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20230103chinaPMI

We had a risk-off tone today across currency and equity markets as the latest round of PMI data weighed on sentiment and benefitted then yen. China’s manufacturing PMI contracted at its fastest pace since February 2020 according to official data from NBS (National Bureau of Statistics). Non-manufacturing (services) PMI sank to 41.6 which dragged the composite down to 42.6. And earlier today a privately held report by Caixin also saw manufacturing contract for a sixth month, although not at such a drastic rate at 49. Still, with all measures of PMI for Chine now negative it further cements expectations of weaker global growth and has helped the yen gain safe-haven flows. Yet hopes that the BOJ are closer to exiting negative rates also bolstered the yen.

 

Back on December the 20th, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) surprised markets by doubling the target range for the 10-year JGB, from +/- 0.25% to +/- 0.5%. The move was seen by markets as a significant step closer to the BOJ moving away from their ultra-loose monetary policy stance, which resulted in significant buying of the Japanese yen and selling local equities.

 

20230103moversFX

For comparison, many JPY pairs saw their largest daily loss since Brexit in 2016 with AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and GBP/JPY all falling over 5% by the lows of the day. And whilst prices did retrace as we headed into the year end (which reeks of month/quarter/year-end flows), we’ve since seen the yen once again bid as we head into the new year. Low liquidity and a slight risk-off tone to equities across Asia are also contributing factors to yen strength.

 

The BOJ governor Kuroda has since dismissed claims that the central bank is moving away form their ultra-easy policy, but with inflation nearly twice their 2% target at 3.8% and Kuroda’s expectations of higher wages, few believe him. Furthermore, Japan’s PM has announced his desire for more flexibility for the 2% inflation target, (which signals they expect inflation to remain higher for longer) which further bolsters the case for interest rates to move back into the positive territory. I expect more denial from the BOJ in due course, as evidenced by the stronger yen.

 

 

USD/JPY daily chart

20230103usdjpyFX

USD/JPY traded briefly below 130 today as it touched its lowest level since June. The trend is clearly lower on the daily chart, with the year-end pullback holding beneath the 200-day EMA. The pair is on track for a bearish outside day, although if it were to close back above the 130.39 low then it raises the prospects of a false break (and retracement higher). Also take note that the RSI (2) is oversold, so bears may want to remain nimble and stick to intraday timeframes over the near-term. If prices do retrace then it would be a welcomed opportunity to fade into any minor rally for an anticipated move down to 128 and 126.40.

 

The FOMC minutes for the December meeting are released on Wednesday, and whilst I doubt it will pack as much of a punch than the meeting – any further clues of a lower terminal rate could weigh on USD/JPY.

 

 

AUD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20230103audjpyFX

AUD/JPY tracked equity futures lower but has since retraced against those earlier losses. The 1-hour chart shows that it tried to break beneath the weekly S1 pivot before closing on it, and has spent the last couple of hours trying to head back to 89.0. However, this could be an opportunity for bears to reload ahead of the European session and seek a break below 88. The bias remains bearish below 89.10 and for a move down to 87.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Yen AUD JPY USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Today 07:37 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Today 04:43 PM
Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Today 04:29 PM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 04:15 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Bullish Outlooks Under Threat
Today 03:28 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_06
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:37 PM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 04:43 PM
      Circuit board
      Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 04:15 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.