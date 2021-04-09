Top US Stocks to Watch Before the Bell Amazon Boeing and Caesars

Amazon

Reports suggest workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama are set to reject proposals to join a union as counting is set to continue today.

Around half of the 3,200-odd ballots have been counted so far and counting will continue today. However, around 1,100 votes have been made against joining a union compared to only 463 in favour. Notably, hundreds of ballots have been contested, making it unclear how many are needed for a result to be declared.

The ballot is significant because, if passed, it could lead to the first Amazon warehouse in the country becoming unionised.

Boeing

Boeing has asked 16 customers to check and verify their aircraft after discovering potential production issues in some 737 MAX planes.

The plane maker has asked customers to check if a ground path exists for a component that forms part of the electrical power system on planes with certain tail numbers and is providing guidance on how to rectify the issue.

The news will be a further blow to Boeing, which is trying to bounce back after it was forced to ground all of its MAX planes for 20 months.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment’s chief executive Tom Reeg said late yesterday that its forward bookings are ‘extremely strong’ for the second half of this year and early 2022, painting a rosy outlook for Las Vegas.

The CEO said it was the company’s job to make sure it can accommodate guests that are eager to return. He warned, however, that Caesars was being more cautious about upcoming major events such as the World of Concrete convention this June.

Pfizer

Australia has decided to order more of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer as concerns about the safety of AstraZeneca jab continue to be debated.

The country has doubled a previous order of the Pfizer jab to 40 million doses in an effort to deliver its goal on vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of October. The country had relied on AstraZeneca by ordering 50 million doses – enough to protect its 25 million population – but has since changed its policy by advising younger people opt for a different jab over worries it causes blood clots.

McDonalds

McDonalds is preparing to hire 25,000 new members of staff this month to work in its restaurants across Texas, hiring both crew and management over a three-day event starting on Tuesday. The fast-food chain hired around 260,000 workers last year when it reopened restaurants and started serving customers again.

Didi

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead its initial public offering in New York later this month, according to reports from Reuters.

The company is expected to secure a valuation of over $100 billion and could raise up to $10 billion. It would be the biggest listing of a Chinese company in the US since Alibaba in 2014.

