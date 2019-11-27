Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 27, 2019 7:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill

Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.

As always, his timing raises questions, given the US markets had closed ahead of tomorrow’s Thanksgiving public holiday. But then I guess this also allows him pump-up the markets again with the usual “talks are going well” spiel in due course. Still, China have vowed to retaliate so we’ll see what comes of it.


As we’d expect, risk-assets got smashed, money flowed into safe-haven assets such as JPY, CHF and gold and out of risker assets such as equities and commodity FX. At the time of writing, S&P E-mini futures are down -0.3% from their record highs and close to testing yesterday’s low.

Risk appetite from here will likely be dictated by China's response and how detrimental it's perceived to be for the trade deal

The S&P500 E-mini is on track to close with a bearish 2-bar reversal pattern (dark cloud cover) at record high. Moreover, it has occurred outside the upper Keltner bands which places potential for mean reversion on the cards. Today’s news is not yet enough to go all out bear and call a top (as this rarely ever works out well) but given the timing of the news, once layered with the technicals, then a deeper pullback is not out of the question if tensions escalate.


  • Trend remains bullish above 3090.75.
  • Bulls could wait for the dust to settle and looks for prices to stabilise around 3132.50 support before considering long setups (whilst monitoring sentiment surrounding trade of course).
  • A break above 3154.75 assumes Trump has pumped ‘his’ stock market high, or its all water under the Bridge where China is concerned.

Related tags: Trade War China Wall Street

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Gold
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 29, 2022 07:26 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Hang Seng enters bull market but resistance looms
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 28, 2022 03:19 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      The Hang Seng leads the way (lower), 13k key for Nasdaq 100
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 14, 2022 04:26 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        The Hang Seng remains in freefall, Alibaba below 100
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 9, 2022 03:21 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.