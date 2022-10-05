Two trades to watch: Oil, EUR/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 5, 2022 3:21 AM
25 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil rises ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices are edging higher on Wednesday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later, where the oil cartel is expected to slash oil output by 1 million or more barrels per day.

Oil prices have already risen by 8% so far this week in anticipation of the largest output cut since the depths of the pandemic.

In reality, the real impact of a large cut would be smaller, given that some of the members are failing to reach their output quotas.

However, an agreement on a large cut would send a strong message that the group is more than determined to support oil prices, even if this means strong criticism from other countries such as the US.

Where next for oil prices?

 

Oil prices have been forming a series of lower lows and lower highs since mid-June. The price trades within a descending channel. After finding support at 76.75 the price has rebounded higher and is attempting to rise out above the upper ban of the channel, which is also the 50 sma resistance at 87.70. A rise above here could open the door to 90.00, the September high, ahead of 97.20, the late August high.

Failure to meaningfully rise out above the falling channel could see the price fall back towards support at the 20 sma at 83.60. A break below here could open the door to 80.00 round number and 76.75, the September low.

 

oil510fx

EUR/USD stalls near parity ahead of PMI data

 

EUR/USD rose 1.6%, back to within a whisker of parity in the previous session after weaker than expected JOLTS job openings data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive stance to hiking interest rates.

However, comments from Federal officials following the close reinforced the Fed’s hawkish message, lifting the USD after days of declines.

Today the pair is edging lower with eurozone composite PMI data in focus. Expectations are for business activity to contract further in September, falling to 48.2, down from 49.8 in August.

Concerns over the energy crisis in Europe keep investors jittery despite the EU energy chief saying there is enough gas storage to get through the winter.

Meanwhile, the USD will be looking toward the release of US ISM services PMI which is expected to stay strong at 56. ADP private payrolls are expected to rise to 200k, up from 132k. Strong data could lift the USD.

Where next for EUR/USD?

The EURUSD rebound from 0.9535 has run into resistance at parity, also the 50 sma. A rise above this level is needed to extend the bullish run and bring 1.0050, the September 20 high, into focus ahead of 1.0190, the September high.

On the flip side, sellers will look for a move below the 20 sma at 0.9895 to open the door to more downside and 0.9810, the falling trendline support.

 

 

eurusd510fx
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil EUR/USD

Latest market news

Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
Yesterday 11:27 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Yesterday 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Yesterday 06:23 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_09
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:27 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:23 PM
      stocks_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:27 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.