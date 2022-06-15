Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, Oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 15, 2022 3:18 AM
30 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

USD/JPY pulls back ahead of Fed rate decision

USD/JPY is falling lower after booking 0.8% gains in the previous session. The pair trades over 4.5% higher this month alone.

Central bank divergence has lifted the pair to a 23-year high as the BoJ remains one of the most dovish major central banks and as the Fed considers hiking interest rates by 75 basis points.

The CME Fed Watch tool shows that the market is pricing in a 98.1% probability of a 75 basis point hike, which would be the first since 1994.

In addition to the rate decision, Fed forecasts are expected to see CPI upwardly revised and GDP lowered.

A 75 basis point rate hike could boost the pair. However, a 50 basis point hike could see the pair initially fall on disappointment.

Where next for USD/JPY?

USD/JPY has been trading within a rising channel since the beginning of the month, hitting a 23-year high of 135.50 overnight, before easing lower.

Despite the pullback, the price remains within the rising channel supporting the bullish outlook.

The pair is testing the 20 sma, with a break below here opening the door to 134.00 the rising channel support. A break below here could suggest that a near-term top has formed.

On the upside immediate support is seen at 135.10 ahead of 135.50 the 2-decade high and mid-point of the channel, ahead of 136.00 round number and 137.3 the upper band of the rising channel.

usdjpy

Oil steady ahead of Fed rate decision, EIA inventories

Oil prices are holding steady after earlier losses after the US said it was selling 45 million barrels from its strategic reserves as part of the historic SPR sale previously announced by the Biden administration.

Oil prices are instead holding steady ahead of the Fed rate decision as hot inflation has raised the prospect of a 75-basis point hike.

An aggressive Federal Reserve will raise concerns that the US economy is heading for a recession, which will weaken demand. The move may also push investors away from riskier assets such as oil toward safe-havens.

Further COVID breakouts in China are adding to the downbeat mood towards oil. Although OPEC+ stuck to its forecast that global oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

API data revealed a build of 0.736 million barrels for the week ended June 10. EIA data is due later.

Where next for WTI crude oil?

WTI oil found support on the 20 sma at 115.00 and rebounded higher, retaking 116.30 the March 24 high.

The RSI remains in bullish territory, suggesting that there could be more upside. Should support hold, the price could aim back towards 122.00 the June high.

Failure for the support to hold could see oil prices head back towards 110.00 the June low which would create a lower low and expose the 50 sma the 50 sma 108.60.

oil chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD JPY Fed Oil

Latest market news

USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
Today 01:38 AM
“Bond-cano” eruption risk could spark renewed USD upside
Today 01:01 AM
Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:37 PM
Nasdaq slide continues, Oil sees profit taking
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: Is the Tide Turning in USD/MXN?
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks wobble amid tech sell-off
Yesterday 03:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

mexico_02
Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: Is the Tide Turning in USD/MXN?
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 04:50 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    S&P 500 analysis: US stocks wobble amid tech sell-off
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:50 PM
      channel_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 7, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:43 PM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        DAX outlook: European markets face risk of further falls
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.