Two trades to watch WTI crude oil EURUSD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 3, 2021 9:28 PM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
US crude oil rises ahead of OPEC

Oil prices are on the rise for a second straight days= on the possibility that OPEC+ may decide against increasing output.

OPEC are reportedly considering rolling over production cuts into April given that he recovery in demand remains fragile.

EIA data revealed a record 21.5 million barrel build owing to the Texas deep freeze

Where next for crude oil prices?

WTI fell out of its month long ascending channel at the start of the week. 

WTI has pushed back above its 20 sma at 60.30 on the daily chart after briefly dropping below the support in the previous session. However, a move back over the lower band of the ascending channel at 62.10 is needed to convince the bulls. The RSI is supportive of further gains.

Failure to break back into the channel could support the formation of a topping patter and could see the bears target support at 60.00 the 20 sma and key psychological level before eyeing horizontal support at 5875. A break below 57.00 low 12th Feb could see the bearish move gain momentum.

What factors influence the price of oil

Learn more about trading oil



EUR/USD hovers around 1.2050 ahead of Jerome Powell

US treasury bond yields are back on the rise at 1.48% lifting the USD.

Jerome Powell is due to speak at 17:00 UTC. So far Powell has shrugged off higher yields and rising inflation expectations as a sign of better growth prospects.

However, after Brainard’s comments regarding the pace of the move in yields there are growing expectations that the Fed could step in.

Eurozone retail sales & US initial jobless gains also in focus.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD has picked up off the overnight low of 1.2043 however remains on the back foot -0.05% and below its 20 & 50 sma suggesting a bearish bias which is supported by bearish MACD signals. 

Sellers may wait for a move below $1.20 key psychological level before opening a position. The pair could then test support at the  yearly low 1.1950 before declines accelerate towards support at 1.19.

On the upside 1.21 the 20 sma and round number offers strong resistance. A break-through here could open the door to 1.2145 the 50 sma before bulls look towards 1.22.

Learn more about trading forex.

Related tags: Crude Oil EUR Oil USD WTI

Latest market news

The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Today 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Today 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Today 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Today 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Today 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
Today 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig in the sea
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
By:
Paul Walton
September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
    Oil extraction
    Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 1, 2023 01:34 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.