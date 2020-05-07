United Overseas Bank (UOB.SP), a major bank in Singapore, announced that 1Q net income declined 18.7% on year to S$855 million, better than market expectations of S$792 million.
However, this is the Bank's first quarterly profit drop since 2016.
1Q net interest income edged up 0.4% on year to S$1.59 billion, as the net interest margin shrank to 1.71% (5 basis points lower on quarter, 8 basis points lower on year) amid declining interest rates in major economies.
On a Daily Chart, UOB is showing signs of stabilization from the market crash in March.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
It has formed a Bullish Pattern of Higher Highs and Lows since marking a recent low (closing low) at S$17.57 on March 23.
The stock has returned to levels around the 20-day moving average, while encountering Overhead Resistance at S$20.70 (around the 50-day moving average).
Above S$20.70, further resistance will be found at S$22.38 (last seen in March).
Only a return to the Key Support at S$18.60 would call for a Bearish Reversal.
