US dollar ‘bull’ dog unleashed, AUD/USD crushed on eve of Fed: Asian Open

A surprise rise in US wage pressures weighed on sentiment on the eve of the Fed meeting, sending the US dollar broadly higher, Wall Street lower as AUD/USD suffered its second worst day of the year.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 30, 2024 6:08 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A surprise raise in US wage pressures weighed on sentiment on the eve of the Fed meeting, sending the US dollar broadly higher and Wall Street lower. Labour costs rose 1.2% in Q1, up from 0.9% in Q4 whilst wages and benefits rose 1.1% (up from 0.9% and 0.7% respectively).

 

There really is no reason at all for the Fed to slightly tease the notion of cuts this year, not that they had much reason to before. But it might be enough to raise concerns another cut this year as a real concern, which seems apparent look at how markets responded.

 

20240501usdyields

 

  • US yields were higher across the board, with the 2-year up 6.4 basis points to 5.4%, closing above the five handle for the first time since November and the 5 and 10-year yield rose 7.6 and 7 bp respectively
  • This firmly placed the US dollar as the strongest FX major, with NZD/USD and AUD/USD leading the way lower as they fell alongside other risk assets
  • Oddly, Fed fund futures are still implying a 3.9% chance of a cut today when practically no chance likely exists in the current environment
  • It was the second worst day of the year for AUD/USD, notching up its fifth fall in excess of -1% time this year
  • Bearish engulfing days formed on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with Nasdaq futures rolling over nicely beneath the 50-day EMA in line with yesterday’s analysis
  • Even gold prices were lower as traders presumably moved into cash or close out their holdings to nurse losses on equities
  • USD/CAD saw a sold bullish breakout of its falling wedge pattern, which now brings the April high back into focus for bulls

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

With inflation reports for New Zealand and Australia rising last week and now growing wage pressure in the US on the radar, today’s NZ labour costs index and speech from RBNZ governor Orr may warrant a closer look. And with traders particularly sensitive to stronger economic data from the US, eyes will be on today’s ADP employment and ISM manufacturing reports for further signs of inflationary pressures and strong labour market. But of course, the big event is the FOMC meeting. 

 

  • 08:45 – New Zealand labour market report, labour cost index
  • 09:00 – Australian manufacturing, construction indices (AIG)
  • 09:00 – RBNZ governor Orr speaks
  • 10:30 – Japan’s manufacturing PMI
  • 22:15 – US ADP nonfarm payroll report
  • 22:15 – Canada’s manufacturing PMI, BOC Macklem speaks
  • 23:45 – US final manufacturing PMI (S&P Global)
  • 00:00 – US ISM manufacturing, JOLT job openings, construction spending
  • 04:00 – Fed interest rate decision, FOMC statement
  • 04:30 – FOMC press conference

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

20240501audusd

The Australian dollar managed to rise for six days before bearish momentum arrived, which came with such force it wiped out four days of those prior gains. A firm close beneath 65c, weak China data and a pending FOMC meeting (which risks being hawkish) could keep AUD/USD under pressure.

 

The 1-hour chart shows bearish momentum allowed little in the way of retracements, which usually implies there could be further losses to materialise. 65c makes a viable area for bears to reload should they be treated to a retracement higher, but there’s a reasonable chance prices may only trade in a tight range near yesterday’s lows in a limp fashion. As we approach the Fed meeting, volatility tends to pick up so traders holding ‘overnight’ from APAC may wat to allow quite a bit of wriggle room, assuming they want to hod risk at al overnight. But referring to the higher timeframes, I suspect a swing high has now formed on AUD/USD and a move to 64c at a minimum is now on the cards as the week progresses.

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD USD USD Yields

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downward trend
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
January 16, 2025 11:15 PM
    Downward trend
    Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 15, 2025 10:26 PM
      Research
      USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 09:45 PM
        gold_05
        Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 11:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.