US Market Open indices to hit new record highs

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 9, 2020 8:01 AM
1 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Hopes for US stimulus improve

Hopes that a new fiscal stimulus could be approved improved after the White House proposed a $916 billion package. This is a similar overall amount suggested in a separate package put forward by centralist politicians from both sides, but there is still dispute between Republicans and Democrats over certain points. For example, the bipartisan package proposes $180 billion for unemployment benefits whilst the White House wants just $40 billion. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the lead democrat, described the idea of cutting benefits as unacceptable.

US could approve Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday

US regulators said the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech begins to work just 10 days after the first dose and is 95% effective. The vaccine, which has already been approved in the UK, could be approved for emergency use in the US as soon as this week as regulators are due to meet on Thursday to make a decision.

Incoming president Joe Biden has said he intends to get 100 million Americans vaccinated within the first 100 days in office, with his tenure due to begin on January 20.

Markets are keen for the US to begin rolling-out a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to surge. California had to return to much tighter restrictions this week as cases reached new record highs.

US indices to open at new record highs

US indices are set to open higher on Wednesday, putting both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones on course to reach new all-time record highs today.

The S&P 500 is called to open 0.2% higher at 3710.0 compared to 3703.9 at yesterday’s close.

The Dow Jones is set to open at 30258.0, up 0.2% from 30186.5 at the close on Tuesday.

 Find out more about trading indices here.

Brexit: Can the deadlock be broken over dinner?

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursala von der Leyen will try to break the Brexit deadlock over dinner this evening. The UK and the EU reached agreement yesterday over how trade and goods flowing in and out of Northern Ireland will be governed. However, that has not addressed the impasse on the three major sticking points – fisheries, governance and the level playing field.

Although the clock is ticking, it is highly unlikely that the two leaders will be able to resolve the differences over dinner when negotiators have failed to agree on them for years. But it should reveal whether there is more scope for compromise on both sides or if the two sides are just too far apart to strike a deal.

UK to sweeten US in hope of trade deal

The UK government has set out its ‘independent approach’ to long-standing disputes between the EU and the US over matters concerning steel, aluminium and tariffs on planes as it hopes to strike a trade deal with incoming US president Joe Biden.

International trade secretary Liz Truss announced the UK was set to rollover tariffs on US aluminium and steel and suspend ‘retaliatory tariffs’ imposed by the EU on US plane maker Boeing as part of a dispute about aerospace parts. The move is significant, as it means the UK is breaking ranks with the EU in the hopes it can lead to a new trade deal with the US.

European indices head higher as DAX gains 0.8%

Germany’s DAX is up 0.8% at 13391.5, having ended yesterday at 13287.0.

France’s CAC 40 is marginally higher at 5568.8 from 5565.3 on Tuesday.

Find out more about trading indices here.

FTSE 100 edges higher

The FTSE 100 up 0.2% at 6575.8 at midday compared to 6561.9 at Tuesday’s close. The index briefly hit its highest level since early March. Concerns over a Brexit deal are being overshadowed by the weakness in the pound and the roll-out of a vaccine has increased the market’s appetite for stocks that have been hard-hit this year as confidence grows that they can bounce back.

Forex: GBP/JPY up 0.9%

The top forex movers at midday, according to data from Reuters, were as follows:

FX Pair

Price

Net Change

GBP/JPY

140.1

0.90%

USD/RUB

73.663

0.30%

USD/INR

73.592

-0.10%

EUR/JPY

126.15

0.08%

EUR/NOK

19.7376

-0.03%

Find out more about trading forex here.

Commodities: Oil prices hit highest level since March

Oil prices are on the rise and trading close to their highest level since early March on hopes that demand will pick up as a vaccine is rolled out. Brent traded at $49.01 at midday compared to $48.73 at Tuesday’s close, while WTI has edged upwards to $45.80 from $45.66. Attention is on the EIA’s crude oil stocks change data scheduled to be released at 1530 GMT.

Find out more about trading the volatility in oil here.

Gold has lost some ground after hitting its highest level in over two weeks on Tuesday and traded at $1854.8 at midday, down from $1869.5 per ounce at 1630 GMT yesterday as investor appetite for riskier assets and equities softens demand for the safe-haven.

Find out more about trading gold here.

Wednesday’s economic calendar

In terms of economic data, focus is on the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision at 1500 GMT. The central bank is expected to keep its interest rate at 0.25%.

US JOLTs job openings and wholesale inventories for October will both also be published at 1500 GMT.

Look at what the rest of the week has in store using our Economic Calendar, and stay up to date with the latest news and analysis here.

Time (GMT)

Country

Event

1500

US

JOLTS Job Openings for Oct

1500

US

Wholesale Inventories for Oct

1500

Canada

Bank of Canada Rate Statement

1500

Canada

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

1530

US

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for Dec 4

1800

US

10-Year Note Auction

2000

Argentina

Industrial Output for Oct (YoY)

2145

New Zealand

Electronic Card Retail Sales for Nov (MoM and YoY)

2350

Japan

Producer Price Index for Nov (MoM and YoY)

2350

Japan

BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index for Q4 (MoM)

2350

Japan

Money Supply M2+CD for Nov (YoY)

2350

Japan

Foreign Bond Investment for Dec 4

2350

Japan

Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks for Dec 4


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
September 22, 2023 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
By:
Joshua Warner
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 22, 2023 12:13 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 21, 2023 12:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.