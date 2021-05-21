US open Futures trade higher on economic optimism ahead of PMIs

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 21, 2021 4:55 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.4% at 34218

S&P futures +0.35% at 4174

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13540

In Europe

FTSE -0.06% at 7013

Dax +0.5% at 15422

Euro Stoxx +04% at 4021

Learn more about trading indices

 Tech stocks lead the risers after jobless claims drop

US futures are heading higher on Friday, extending yesterday’s rebound. Inflation fears and concerns over the Fed tightening monetary policy appear to have eased. The impact from the FOMC minutes where the Fed indicated its readiness to start talking about tapering asset purchases appears to have been short lived.

The mood in the market is upbeat following encouraging jobless claims numbers yesterday and as investors look ahead to the release of manufacturing and service sector PMIs later today.

PMIs from Europe revealed that the economic recovery gathered pace  in May with services sparking back into life as covid restrictions started to ease. The Eurozone composite PMI, a gauge of business activity rose to 56.9, its highest level in 3 years.

The US reading for both manufacturing and services is expected to show just a very mild slowing in the pace oof growth to 60.2 and 64.5 respectively.

Earnings

Coming to the end of earnings season, Deere is the highlight. The farm equipment manufacturer raised its full year profit forecast lifted by surging agricultural markets.

Footlocker is also reporting.

Where next for the SP 500?

The S&P 500 continues to trade in its multi- month ascending channel. The price once again found support on its 50 day ma which keeps the buyers hopeful of a move back towards 4215 April’s high, ahead of 4250 the all time high. The RSI is in bullish territory and pointing northwards suggesting that there could be more upside to come. A move below 3990 horizontal support and 100 day ma could negate the current uptrend.


FX – USD edges higher, GBP supported by strong data

The US Dollar heading high on Friday, picking up from multi-month lows. The greenback is still on track for a weekly loss.

GBP/USD is outperforming its G10 peers after strong PMI & retail sales data finished off a buoyant week for UK macro releases. Retail sales surged 9.2% MoM in April, well ahead of 4.5% forecast and up from 5.4% MoM in March. Consumer spent heavily as retailers reopened their doors in April. This was just the latest in a slew of upbeat numbers from the UK this week.

GBP/USD  +0.06% at 1.4195

EUR/USD -0.3% at 1.2293


Oil set for weekly losses

Oil is rebounding after selling off across the week. Despite today’s push higher, both benchmarks are on track for losses of around 4% this week. Reports that Iran could be close to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal mean the oil market is bracing itself for an increase in supply. However, the US still hasn’t commented on any break through and the increase would most likely be towards the second part of H2.

Elsewhere, new Indian covid cases have remained below 300,000 for a 5th straight day leading to hopes that the peak has passed for the world’s third largest importer of oil.

US crude trades +2% at $63.13

Brent trades +1.7% at $66.12

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:45 Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI

15:00 Eurozone Consumer Confidence

15:00 US Existing Home Sales

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Crude Oil DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
By:
David Scutt
September 1, 2023 01:34 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 3, 2023 12:08 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.