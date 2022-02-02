US open: Nasdaq jumps on strong earnings, ADP payrolls fall

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 2, 2022 9:05 AM
3 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.18% at 35448

S&P futures +0.77% at 4578

Nasdaq futures +1.4% at 15204

In Europe

FTSE +0.9% at 7590

Dax +0.45% at 15653

Euro Stoxx +0.4% at 4242

Apple & AMD smash forecasts

Stellar earnings from Alphabet and AMD are helping to send the Nasdaq futures 1.4% higher. The tech heavy index is outperforming its Wall Street peers, which are set for milder but still positive opens, in a complete turnaround to what we were seeing in January.

AMD trades 11% higher pre-market after forecasting 2022 revenue above expectations as demand for semiconductors remains strong.

Alphabet jumped 10% pre-market after reporting record Q4 revenue of $75.33B up 32% on the year.

Last month the Nasdaq at one point was down 19% from its recent high on fears of a more aggressive Fed. The bottom line here is that fundamentals in some of these tech stocks are still extremely impressive and as such didn’t deserve the hammering that they received Iast month.

The market is expecting the Fed to hike rates around 5 time this year. Fears of the Fed acting too aggressively saw stocks plunge lower in January. However, this week Fed members have been talking down the prospect of an overly aggressive Fed, bringing in bargain hunters which have driven stocks sharply higher this week.

Separately the ADP report revealed that private payrolls unexpectedly declined in January by 301k as Omicron hit the US and impacted the labour market. This data came after an unexpectedly high 776k reading in December.

 

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is extending its recovery from 33145 2022 low, breaking above the 20 & 50 smas and is currently testing the descending trendline from the start of the year. The 20 sma has crossed above the 50 sma in a bullish signal. The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it starts out of overbought territory. A break above he trendline resistance could open the door to 35630 the Low January 10 & 14 and opening the door to 36000 round number. On the flip side 34900 could offer some support ahead of 34000.

Dow chart

FX markets USD falls, EUR rises as inflation hits a record high

The USD is falling lower extending losses for a third session amid a risk on mood in the market. The upbeat mood, combined with calming Fed chatter, pushing back against aggressive Fed moves is pulling on the greenback.

EUR/USD is rising after inflation unexpectedly rose in January and hit a record high of 5.1%, piling pressure on the ECB, which meets tomorrow to tighten monetary policy. Expectations had been for inflation to decline to 4.4%.

GBP/USD +0.40% at 1.3575

EUR/USD +0.44% at 1.1320

 

Oil jump as OPEC+ agrees to raise output

Oil prices are rising to fresh 7 year highs, after OPEC+ have agreed to raise output by 400,000 bpd from March. Despite the increase in production quota the price is rising suggesting that concerns surrounding tight supply still exist.

OPEC+ members have so far failed to increase production to reach the upwardly revised quotas of 400,000 extra barrels per day. The group missed its output target again in January, as it did in December due to a range of reasons including under investment and militia unrest.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) kept the world demand forecast unchanged for the year at 4.2 million barrels per day. It added that it expects oil to reach pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. The report added that it still expects a crude surplus this year of 1.3 million barrels per day.

Looking ahead the EIA crude oil inventory data is due later.

WTI crude trades +1.36% at $88.60

Brent trades +1.1% at $90.04

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:30 Crude oil inventories

20:00 BoC Governor Macklem speaks

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Forex Indices Dow Jones Trade Ideas Oil

Latest market news

Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Today 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Today 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Today 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 09:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_states_01
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:03 PM
    gold_06
    Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:37 PM
      united_states_04
      S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks edge higher ahead of US data drop, Arm IPO
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 11:50 AM
        united_states_01
        S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 13, 2023 01:04 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.