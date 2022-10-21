US open: Nasdaq tumbles after Snap warning & as recession fears rise

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 21, 2022 8:56 AM
32 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.72% at 30113

S&P futures -0.76% at 3635

Nasdaq futures -1.15% at 10910

In Europe

FTSE -0.97% at 6870

Dax -1.3% at 12512 

Yields keep rising

US stocks are set to open firmly lower, with the Nasdaq leading the charge after disappointing earnings from SNAP.

The social media stock which reports ahead of its peers is often considered the canary in the coal mine. Widening losses and dire forecasts spark ad growth fears pulling the sector sharply lower.

In addition to fretting over slowing ad growth and next week’s tech stock earnings, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hiking campaign is also hitting risk sentiment. A steady stream of Fed speakers has been reiterating the US central banks’ commitment to lowering inflation. As a result, fears that the Fed could tip the US economy into a recession are rising.

Despite today’s heavy self-off, stocks are still set to rise across the week, supported by a broadly upbeat start to earnings season from banks and airlines. Earnings will start to ramp up next week, and some cracks are expected to start showing.

Corporate news:

Snap falls 25% pre-market after forecasting 0 revenue growth in the final quarter of the year. Companies that rely on digital advertising are set to fall.

Whirlpool drops 3% pre-market after the household appliances manufacturer cut its full-year outlook due to rampant inflation and slowing demand.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq failed once again at the 20 sms and falls lower with thin descending channel. The price has broken below support at 11,000 which combined with the bearish RSI keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.  Bears will now look for a break below 10700 the weekly low before bringing 10430 the 2022 low into focus. A break below here creates a lower low. On the upside, a move over 11375 the weekly high, could bring prompt a rise towards 11700 the October high.

nasdaq2110fx

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising after a string of Federal Reserve officials reiterated the central banks’ hawkish message. The USD is tracking treasury yields higher. USD/JPY continues rising through 151.00 on central bank diversion.

EUR/USD is falling as the market mood sours. Eurozone consumer confidence is due later today and is expected to show that morale has fallen to a new record low in October of -30, down from -28.8 in September.

GBPUSD is falling sharply lower as attention turns to the leadership contest. Boris Johnson appears to be taking the lead ahead of a vote on Monday. Regardless of who takes the helm, the economic picture is very weak amid dire consumer confidence a sharp fall in retail sales, rising interest rates and double-digit inflation. A recession looks impossible to avoid. The question now isn’t whether there will be a recession but how deep will it be and how long will it last?

GBP/USD  -1.1% at 1.1110

EUR/USD  -0.4% at 0.9744

Oil holds steady

Oil prices are holding steady at the end of the week as investors weigh up the prospect of higher interest rates and slowing growth against hopes of China’s easing of COVID restrictions.

Federal Reserve speakers are taking turns to hammer home the hawkish message, raising the risk of higher interest rates choking growth.

Meanwhile, China’s reduced COVID quarantine for inbound travellers could help towards lifting the demand outlook. Hopes are being pinned on some sort of China-led re-opening recovery, but it is still early days.

WTI crude trades +0.4% at $84.90

Brent trades +0.53% at $91.70 

Looking ahead

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq and the dollar lead markets after stronger economic data
Today 05:42 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
Today 02:18 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise despite inflation & spending rising
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 31, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
Today 05:22 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 31, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:27 AM
      interest_rates_02
      EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:22 AM
        united_states_01
        Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks steady as US jobs market shows signs of cooling
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.