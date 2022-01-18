US open: Nasdaq tumbles on rising yields, oil shoots higher

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 18, 2022 8:44 AM
21 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.9% at 35607

S&P futures -0.99% at 4614

Nasdaq futures -1.43% at 15350

In Europe

FTSE -0.55% at 7571

Dax -0.98% at 15790

Euro Stoxx -0.81% at 4268

Learn more about trading indices

Big tech falls, Goldman disappoints

US stocks are set to fall lower with the tech heavy Nasdaq leading the charge lower as traders returned from the long weekend as readied for a more hawkish Fed.

Soaring oil prices, which hit a 7-year high are underscoring concerns over high inflation and expectations of an aggressive round of monetary policy tightening from the Fed across 2022.

Treasury yields pushed higher with the 2- and 10-year yields reaching levels last seen 2 years ago. Surging yields hit demand for high growth tech stocks with the likes of Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft all facing losses o between 1.5% - 2.4% on the open.

Adding to the big tech woes, concerns are rising over a Senate panel which is due to debate later in the week a bill to rein in app stores of companies, such as Apple and Amazon, which some law makers say exert too much market control.

Disappointing numbers from US banks are adding to the downbeat mood in the market.

In corporate news:

Goldman Sachs falls 2% pre-market after missing Q4 profits estimates as weak trading activity overshadowed a stellar year for mergers and acquisitions. The more stable economy resulted in less volatility in the markets resulting in a slowdown in trading revenue. EPS fell to $10.81 down from $12.08 a year earlier. This was short of the $11.76 forecast. Investment banking revenue increased 45% to $3.80 billion.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has been trending lower, forming a series of lower highs since the end of December last year. The price trades below the 50 & 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. The 50 sma also crossed below the 200 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory. Sellers will look for a break below 15280 yesterday’s low to open the door to 15170 last week’s low. Buyers will look fir a move over the 50 sma this week’s high at 15675 to negate the near term down trend and head towards 16000 the 200 sma last week’s high.

Nasdaq chart

FX markets USD rises, GBP falls despite upbeat jobs data

The USD is tracing yields higher. Yields hit a two year high as traders’ position for a more hawkish Fed ahead of next week’s policy meeting.

GBP/USD trades lower despite encouraging jobs data and record job creation. UK unemployment ticked lower to 4.1% down from 4.2% whilst labour shortages deepened. The data boosts the chances of a rate hike by the BoE in February.

 

GBP/USD -0.37% at 1.3596

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.1388

 

Oil hits 7 year high

Oil prices have jumped higher hitting a 7 year high amid escalating tensions and possible supply disruptions in the middle east. An attack by Yemen Houthi on the UAE have ramped up this week with fuel trucks being hit. The group have warned of more attacks to come. These disruptions ate coming at the same time that supply is already tight and failing to meet strong demand.

There are growing expectations from the likes of Goldman Sachs that oil prices could reach $100.

API oil stockpile data is due later today.

WTI crude trades +0.7% at $84.27

Brent trades +0.8% at $86.73

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

21:30 API Crude Oil Inventories

23:30 Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices Nasdaq Forex USD

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: US stocks wobble amid tech sell-off
Today 03:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple leads stocks lower, jobless claims fall
Today 01:40 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 7, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
DAX outlook: European markets face risk of further falls
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY analysis: European open – 07/09/2023
Today 05:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_09
Gold has looked healthier on the charts
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:10 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Gold gains as major market risks subside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 4, 2023 06:09 AM
      interest_rates_09
      USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 4, 2023 02:03 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 1, 2023 01:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.