US open: Stocks tumble high US inflation persists

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 11, 2022 8:28 AM
12 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.6 % at 32530

S&P futures -0.8% at 4065

Nasdaq futures -1.26% at 12468

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% at 7280

Dax +0.02% at 13630

Euro Stoxx -0.3% at 3612

 

Peak inflation may have passed, but don’t expect a quick drop

US stocks are falling after US inflation slowed for the first time since August last year but was still ahead of forecasts.

US CPI rose 8.3% YoY in April, down from 8.5% in March but above the 8.1% that was forecast. The data suggests that elevated consumer prices and the squeeze on households and businesses will persist, fueling bets of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Whilst there is a good chance that inflation has peaked, it is not expected to drop away rapidly. Instead, given the breadth of price rises across the economy, combined with higher wages, the picture suggests that elevated inflation is here to stay.

The data supports the Fed’s more hawkish approach after a 50bp rate hike last week and most likely several more to come.

COVID lockdowns in China mean more supply chain disruptions, which, combined with high oil prices and resilient services demand, point to a long road to get inflation back towards the 2% target.

 

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has traded within a falling channel since the start of April, reaching a fresh 2022 low of 12100 yesterday before rebounding. The RSI remains out of oversold territory, suggesting that there is more downside to be had. Sellers need a move below 12100 to continue the bearish trend towards 11800, the late late November low. Buyers will be looking for a move over 12678, the weekly high, to bring 12950 into play.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD rises

USD is rising after the inflation data boosts hawkish Fed bets. Inflation was higher than forecast and suggests that the Fed will need to keep acting firmly to rein in consumer prices that remain around a 4-decade high.

AUD/USD – is surging higher after Chinese inflation data revealed that consumer prices rose 2.1%. However, PPI fell to its lowest level in a year, giving the PBoC headroom to inject further stimulus into the slowing economy.

EUR/USD falls on USD strength after German CPI confirmed the 7.4% preliminary print and ECB Governor Christine Lagarde fueled a July rate hike expectations.

GBP/USD -0.23% at 1.2340

EUR/USD -0.15% at 1.0560

Oil rises after a steep selloff.

Oil is rebounding higher after falling around 10% in just two days, as supply concerns once again take center stage. The EU ban on Russian oil is looming large over the market ahead of a vote this week. While Hungary is still digging in its heels, an agreement could see the oil market, which is already tight, tighten further as oil flows slow.

The fact that the deal still hasn’t been agreed upon, but oil prices are rising anyway, suggests that firstly the recent selloff was overdone, and secondly, that the market is confident that Hungary will get onside sooner rather than later through exemptions, concessions, or some workaround.

Adding to the upbeat mood in the oil market was the prospect of further stimulus from Beijing. Factory gate inflation eased to a one-year low giving policymakers headroom for further stimulus. After all the disappointment regarding future demand amid the Chinese COVID lockdowns, the prospect of the additional stimulus was just the sugar rush that the oil market needed.

Before today oil prices had fallen sharply on demand concerns as China’s COVID lockdowns tightened amid fears of slowing global growth.

EIA data is expected later, and if API data is anything to go by, it could highlight demand concerns capping gains.

WTI crude trades +4.7% at $102.78

Brent trades +3.9% at $105.74

 

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA crude oil stockpile data


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
Yesterday 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
Yesterday 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Yesterday 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Yesterday 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_02
USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:02 PM
    gold_06
    Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 03:24 PM
        channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.