US open: Stocks fall as peace talks fail, inflation rises

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 10, 2022 8:42 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


US futures

Dow futures -1% at 32950

S&P futures -1% at 4237

Nasdaq futures -1.2% at 13570

In Europe

FTSE -0.4% at 7102

Dax -2% at 13470

Euro Stoxx -2.6% at 3661

 

Ukraine crisis & inflation fears hit sentiment

US stocks are set for a weaker start. The optimism that lifted stocks yesterday has evaporated after Russia continued to attack civilians. Peace talks were held in Turkey today, the first meeting with the two foreign ministers. However, expectations were much lower than what they were yesterday which is being seen as risk-off trading resumes. Little to no progress was made in the meeting which lasted 90 minutes with no ceasefire or humanitarian corridors agreed upon.

Interconnected to the Ukraine crisis, inflation, as measured by the consumer price index jumped to 7.9% YoY in February, ahead of the 7.5% recorded for January in line with forecasts. Meanwhile, core inflation which removes more volatile items such as food and fuel, rose 6.4% up from 6%, and again in line with forecasts. The reading doesn’t take into account the 20% jump in oil prices which has been seen so far in March and could continue to rise. In short, inflation still has higher to run.

With no end in sight for the Russian war and no alternative supplier for Russian oil, the out outlook is pretty grim. Stagflation is set to be a very real problem

Fed Chair Powell has already signaled to a 0.25% rate hike is coming next week. He has also said that the Fed will move faster to hike rates if needed. This data is unlikely to have changed that stance.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 is heading lower once again, as it continues to trade below its 50 & 100 sma and falling trendline. The RSI points to further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory and the 50 sma crossed below the 100 sma. All in all, this is a negative picture. The index is testing support at 4220 the January 24 low. A break below here could bring 4145 the weekly low into target, ahead of 4110 the year-to-date low. Buyers could look for a move over 4300 in order to bring 4420 into focus.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD falls, EUR rebounds

USD is falling for a second straight session. Whilst yesterday the USD fell in response to the improved mood in the market, today the USD is falling after the ECB announcement. However, the price has picked up off the lows since the inflation data.

EURUSD rises after the ECB voted to keep interest rates on hold but announced a faster than expected wind-down of the APP bond-buying programme. The more hawkish than forecast move highlights the ECB’s concerns over rising inflation.

 

GBP/USD  +0.04% at 1.3178

EUR/USD  +0.22% at 1.1100

Oil rises after 12% selloff

After tumbling 12% in the previous session, oil prices are once again climbing higher on fears of tight supply. Yesterday the UAE said that it would be in favour of OPEC raising output, sending the price tanking lower, despite the day before Biden banning the import of Russian oil.

The huge swings that are being seen in the oil market reflect the level of uncertainty of what all this means for supply. Traders are struggling to piece together how supply will ultimately be affected by the fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

Yesterday’s slump is likely to be more of a technical correction from a market that was massively overbought. At the end of the day, there is still a high level of uncertainty over where supply will come from to replace Russian oil and that uncertainty will keep pushing prices higher.

WTI crude trades +3.7% at $110.5

Brent trades +4.3% at $114.68

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

 

 

Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices SPX 500 Forex USD Inflation Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Today 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Today 12:24 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM
Big tech earnings, bond rout, US inflation and PMI reports collide. The week ahead
Today 03:59 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Moment of truth as traders grapple with BOJ intervention threat
Today 01:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_10
Gold rallies on safehaven demand, overriding USD strength and soaring bond yields
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:15 AM
    Oil refinery
    Gold, WTI crude oil: Buy on dips until a de-escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
      multiple currencies
      USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
        Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 9, 2023 01:26 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.