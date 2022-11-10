US open: Stocks surge as inflation drops

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 8:28 AM
24 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +2.35% at 33270

S&P futures +3.6% at 3868

Nasdaq futures +4.2% at 11252

In Europe

FTSE +0.9% at 7285

Dax  +2.41% at 14000 

Inflation & core inflation fall

US stocks are surging higher after inflation falls by more than expected and jobless claims rise by more than expected.

US CPI dropped to 7.7% YoY, down from 8.2% in September, as it continues to trend lower from August’s 9.1% peak.

Core inflation which strips out the more volatile items, such as food and fuel, fell to 6.3%, down from 6.6% in September.

The market is now pricing in a probability of the Fed hiking rates by 50 basis points in the meeting on December 14th by 80%, up from 52% prior to the data.

Looking at the labour market, jobless claims also rose by more than expected to 225k, up from 218k.

This is the data that the market has been waiting for: a strong sign that price pressures are falling and weakness could be seeping into the labour market.

Corporate news:

Rivian trades 8% higher pre-market after reporting a smaller-than-forecast loss and a larger-than-expected number of pre-orders whilst reiterating its full-year outlook.

Meanwhile, NIO, is falling pre-market after the Chinese EV maker reported a wider net-loss Q3 as input costs rose sharply, squeezing margins.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq remains capped by the 20 sma, trading caught between the 20 sma at 11100 and 10640 on the lower band, the November low. The RSI is just below 50. Sellers could look for a breakout below support at 10600, the November low, ahead of 10430 the 2022 low. Should buyers push over the 20 sma, the 50 sma at 11540 comes into focus ahead of 11700 the October high.

NASDAQ1011FX1

FX markets – USD drops, GBP jumps

The USD is falling sharply as the market digests the cooler-than-forecast inflation, and re-prices expectations for a less aggressive Federal Reserve

EURUSD is surging on the back of the weaker USD. The price has surged back over parity as the ECB is expected to hike by 75 basis points in the next meeting.

GBPUSD is rising to rebound after steep losses yesterday; even so the outlook for the UK remains bleak. Data shows that the housing market is starting to show cracks and consumer confidence is on the floor. On a positive note, reports that the UK and Europe are close to a breakthrough in a long-running spat.

GBP/USD  +2.1% at 1.16

EUR/USD  +1% at 1.0115

Oil falls as China COVID fears rise

Oil prices are falling for a fourth straight day amid rising concerns over the COVID picture in China.

Mass testing in Guangzhou, the manufacturing hub, is making the market nervous. This is often the precursor for lockdowns in the country, which continues with its strict zero-COVID policy. Recent rumors that Beijing could be considering exiting the strategy have pretty much been put to bed now, which has been reflected in the falling oil price. This combined with the recent dollar revival, are keeping oil prices under pressure and could continue to do so.

 

WTI crude trades -0.7% at $84.60

Brent trades -0.5% at $91.6 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq USD Oil

Latest market news

Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Today 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Today 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Today 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Today 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Today 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
Today 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:25 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 03:20 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:44 PM
        USA flag
        Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.