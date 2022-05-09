US open: Stocks tumble on global growth concerns, China's lockdown

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 9, 2022 8:56 AM
15 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -1.1 % at 32530

S&P futures -1.4% at 4065

Nasdaq futures -1.86% at 12468

In Europe

FTSE -1.9% at 7265

Dax -1.5% at 13510

Euro Stoxx -1.64% at 3570

 

Stocks drop for a 3rd straight day

US stocks are set to open sharply lower amid concerns over higher interest rates and tighter lockdown restrictions in China. Fears of slowing global growth are pulling stocks lower for a third straight session.

Last week stocks reversed sharply on the Thursday following the Fed meeting as the market grew nervous over how quickly the Fed will need to raise interest rates in order to take 40-year inflation.

US treasury yields surged on Friday and are continuing to run higher today. The RBA, BoE, and Fed all hiked last week, with the BoE even warned of a recession.

The risk of recession is lower in the US, but more tightening is expected and is expected to be front-loaded.

In addition to central bank woes, a tighter lockdown in Shanghai as authorities press ahead with the zero-COVID policy adds to fears over the outlook for global growth. Chinese exports grew at the slowest pace in almost two years in April at 3.9%.

There is no high impacting data; sentiment is likely to continue driving the markets.

In corporate news:

Rivian tumbles 18% pre-marke5t on news that Ford is selling 8 million shares and that JP Morgan is selling a further 12 million for an unnamed investor. The EV maker’s insider lock-in period ends.

Uber also trades lower pre-market on reports that the ride-hailing app will scale back costs and hiring.

 

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq continued to trade in the falling channel it has traded in since the start of April. The price trades at the lower end of the channel, which, combined with the bearish RSI, suggests that there could be more downside to come. Immediate support can be seen at 12345, today’s low, and the falling trendline support. A break below here could open the door to 12210, the March ’21 low and 12000 round number. Buyers will be looking for a move over 13000, the March low and midpoint of the falling channel, to head towards 13530, last week’s high.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD steadies, and AUD drops.

USD is rising a few pips higher, adding to solid gains across last week on hawkish Fed bets and safe-haven flows. The Fed hiked rates by 50bp last week and is expected to continue acting aggressively to rein in 40-year high inflation; later in the week, US CPI data will be the main focus this week. Fed speakers are expected to continue the hawkish chorus. US dollar index rose to a 20-year high over 104.00 but has since pared some gains.

GBP/USD fell to 1.2250 but has managed to turn positive, heading towards the US open. The former BoE chief economist Andy Haldane warned that inflation could peak higher than 10%.

EUR/USD is rebounding after a weaker start today. Eurozone consumer confidence dropped to -22.6, below the 21.6 forecast, and down from -18 in March.

AUD/USD is the worst performer today, weighed down by the China woes and risk off trade. AUDUSD fell below 0.70 but has managed to recapture the psychological level.

GBP/USD +0.23% at 1.2370

EUR/USD +0.03% at 1.0540

Oil falls on demand fears

Oil prices are falling as China’s demand fears and the stronger USD overshadow Russian supply concerns.

Beijing is showing no signs of easing up on its strict zero-COVID policy, and tighter lockdown restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing are raising concerns over the demand picture. Concerns over the broader state of global growth add to the weaker demand picture. A slowdown in global growth means lower global oil demand.

These fears overshadow news that the G7 unveiled more sanctions on Russia over the weekend, including an embargo on Russian oil. This comes after the EU proposed a phased-in ban on Russian crude last week, the vote on which is expected to take place this week. All members must agree to the proposal.

The USD trading at a 20-year high means that oil is more expensive to buyers with foreign currencies, which hurts demand.

WTI crude trades -3.2% at $105.42

Brent trades -3.1% at $108.61

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Nasdaq USD Forex

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 6, 2023
Today 12:16 PM
Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:13 AM
USD/CAD hits resistance ahead of BOC, US PMIs: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:25 AM
EUR/USD: when the US dollar and yields rise in tandem, trouble often follows
Today 03:34 AM
Gold may be lower against the dollar, but it’s holding up elsewhere
Today 02:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 6, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:16 PM
    Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:13 AM
        canada_04
        USD/CAD hits resistance ahead of BOC, US PMIs: European open – 06/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:25 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.