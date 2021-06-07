US open Wall Street heads for a mixed open tech stocks mildly lower

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 7, 2021 8:54 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.25% at 34830

S&P futures +0.07% at 4232

Nasdaq futures -0.02% at 13765

In Europe

FTSE +0.37% at 7095

Dax +0.1% at 15713

Euro Stoxx +0.2% at 4099

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks mixed, as tech slips, CPI in focus

US futures are pointing to a mixed start, trading within a familiar range around record highs as investors continue to digest Friday’s non-farm payrolls and look ahead to key inflation data later in the week.

Major indices on Wall Street closed higher on Friday after non-farm payroll data came in weaker than expected at 559k new jobs versus 650k forecast. The market saw this report as easing pressure on the Fed to taper support.

Today the economic calendar is light. Attention is firmly on US CPI data due to be released later in the week particularly after the 4.2% shock in April.  CPI will be one of the last major macro releases before the Fed rate decision in the middle of the month.

The Nasdaq is trailing its peers and tech giants will be in focus after the G7 agreed on a corporation tax deal of a minimum of 15% in an attempt to raise more cash from the likes of Amazon and Alphabet.

Separately Tesla trades lower pre-market after Elon Musk tweeted that the EV maker has ended the planned production of Model S Plaid Plus, the most expensive version of its flagship sedan.

Meme stocks such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry continue to see last week’s upbeat tone albeit in a less volatile manner.


Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P has been sluggish recently but shows no real signs of weakness. Whilst the ascending trendline holds, buyers remain optimistic of a move back towards the all-time high of 4240. The RSI is also supportive of further upside. On the flip side a move below 4150 the ascending trendline and 50 day ma could negate the near term uptrend, but sellers would need to seer a move below 4050 horizontal support to see the sellers gain traction.

Chart analysis of US SP500. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com


FX – USD struggles for direction, EUR rises as sentiment improves

The US Dollar is trading marginally higher, licking its wounds after Friday’s steep losses. The weaker than expected non-farm payroll on Friday eased pressure on the Fed to taper support. However, comments by Janet Yellen have reignited tightening expectations, aiding the greenback.

The Euro is pushing higher following upbeat Eurozone investor sentiment data. Investor morale in the Eurozone in June hit its highest level since February 2018, boosted by re-opening optimism. As covid numbers decline, restrictions are easing, restaurants and tourism are reopening lifting sentiment.

GBP/USD+0.05% at 1.4165

EUR/USD  +0.05% at 1.2166


Oil hovers around 2 year high

Oil prices are easing lower after strong gains across the previous week pushed the prices on both benchmarks to almost 2-year highs. Optimism surrounding the demand outlook as Western economies ease lockdown restrictions are underpinning the price. Global oil demand is expected to outstrip supply in H2 despite OPEC+ easing oil production cuts.

Data from China showed a 14.6% year on year decline in China’s crude oil imports in May, which Is dragging on oil prices slightly today. However, the bullish trend remains intact.

Talks between Iran and the US over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will enter the 5th round in Vienna this week. A deal could see sanctions on Iran’s oil exports removed although any changes are likely to be gradual.

US crude trades -0.22% at $69.30

Brent trades -0.34% at $71.55

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

There are no major releases due.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

Rising bond yields boost the dollar
Today 05:11 PM
IPO stocks outlook: Arm, Instacart, VinFast, Klaviyo & Birkenstock
Today 04:27 PM
Navan IPO: Everything you need to know about Navan
Today 02:54 PM
GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
Today 02:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Energy
Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:05 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
    By:
    Paul Walton
    September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil extraction
      Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 1, 2023 01:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.