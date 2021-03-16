US open Wall Street points to a mixed start as retail sales disappoint

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 16, 2021 4:48 AM
3 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures -0.05% at 32833

S&P futures +0.1% 3960

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 13150

In Europe

FTSE +0.8% at 6802

Dax +0.7% at 14559

Euro Stoxx +0.4% at 3847

Learn more about trading indices


US retail sales worse than expected

US retail sales February -2.7% down from the 5.3% surge in January and lower than the -0.5% decline forecast.  

Retail sales fell faster than expected in part owing to the harsh weather conditions in the US last month and following January's jump in sales thanks to the stimulus checks received.

US treasury yields continue to slip lower to 1.59% as the weaker retail sales data helps ease inflation fears.

Attention will now turn to the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement tomorrow. The Fed are expected to keep policy on hold and remain accommodative. Growth and inflation forecasts are expected to be revised higher.

Learn more about the Fed


Stocks point to a mixed open

US equities are set to open mixed and trade in a narrow range as investors look ahead to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve monetary.

Investors are pausing for breath after the Dow and S&P 500 rallied to fresh all-time highs.

Where next for the Dow Jones Index?
The Dow has traded within an ascending channel since early November. The price broke out above the ascending channel at 32,500 to power higher to a fresh all time high of 32976. 

The RSI is not yet in overbought territory but is close. There could be scope for more gains prior to any consolidation. However, the bulls ned to break through the all time high of 32976 in order to target 33,000 round number prior to setting its sights on 34,000. 

Failure to hold above the upper band of the ascending channel could see the seller test 31850 the 20 sma before 31320 the 50 sma. A move below the lower band of the ascending channel could see bears gain momentum. 




Stocks in focus

Facebook  - trades +0.3% pre-market after reaching a deal with News Coro to pay for news in Australia. This is a move which is likely to have consequences in other countries as well.

AstraZeneca + 2.8% pre-market after Canada approved the AZN covid vaccine for over 65's. Australia also said that it plans to distribute the vaccine,


Rising covid cases & AZN vaccine suspensions in Europe

Covid cases are on the rise again in parts of Europe. France, Germany and Italy are reporting rising daily covid cases. This comes at a time when a growing number of countries in the EU are suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine of safety fears, even tjough the European Medicines Agency repeated its opinion that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Despite these issues AstraZeneca is topping the FTSE 100 index +3.4%


FX – BoE & Brexit weigh on GBP, ZEW sentiment boosts EUR

GBP/USD – The Pound is among the weakest major peers. GBP trades under pressure as post Brexit trading relations between the UK & EU hit a fresh low and after BoE’s Andrew Bailey affirmed that the central bank would continue purchasing bond across the year, pouring cold water on any hopes to the BoE moving early to tighten policy.

EUR/USD - is pushing higher following upbeat German ZEW sentiment data. The data revealed a jump to 76 vs 71.5 in February and above forecasts of 74.

GBP/USD -0.25% at 1.3868

EUR/USD  trades +0.15% at 1.1947


Oil extends losses ahead of stock pile data

Oil prices are heading southwards for a third consecutive session amid growing concerns over the resurgence of covid in Europe and ahead of stockpile data later.

Fears regarding future demand are on the rise as Europe’s covid situation appears to deteriorate. With cases rising and the vaccine programme going from one obstacle to another, tighter lockdown restrictions seem unavoidable.

The American Petroleum institute (API) is expected to release weekly stockpile data later today. Stockpiles in the US experienced a sharp rise in recent weeks following cold snap in Texas. Oil prices remain under pressure as inventories are still expected to show significant gains.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of WTI and levels to watch here.

US crude trades -1.3% at $64.50

Brent trades -0.1% at $67.94

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

13:15 US Industrial production

20:30 API oil inventories

23:30 AUS Kent speech


Related tags: GBP Forex Indices Equities Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
By:
David Scutt
September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD analysis: British Pound climb sends cable to 10 month high - what's next?
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 13, 2023 07:38 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.