US open Wall Street rises on 6 trillion spend despite surging inflation

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 28, 2021 8:56 AM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.55% at 34621

S&P futures +0.4% at 4214

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13698

In Europe

FTSE +0.5% at 7041

Dax +0.65% at 15515

Euro Stoxx +0.7% at 4067

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks rally on spending optimism

US stocks are pointing to a stronger open on hopes of a $6 trillion US budget spend, whilst shrugging off rising inflation.

Stocks are heading higher for a 7th straight session and 4th straight month as optimism surroundng the US economic recovery sends stocks roaring higher.

Core PCE

Core PCE the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation jumped to 3.1% YoY in April, up from 1.8% in March And ahead of the 2.9% forecast.

The futures were already trading higher ahead of the release and barely reacted to the high inflation numbers.

Fed officials have been consistently reassuring the market that they are willing to look through a period of high inflation, which they consider to be temporary. This was particularly the case after CPI hit a 13 year high of 4.2%.

This strong rise in PCE inflation could make it more difficult for the Fed to defend its dovish policy, but for now the market doesn’t appear concerned. High growth tech stocks which are usually dragged lower by fears of the Fed moving early have held onto gains. The US Dollar also remains elevated.

Biden’s Budget

Biden is due to unveil his first budget as President later today which is expected to increase Federal spending to $6 trillion in 2022. Whilst this would still need to be approved by a divided Congress, it would push Federal spending to the highest level since World War 2.

The prospect of additional spending on infrastructure is sending stocks higher. The market’s focus is very much on the reopening trade with almost no regard for surging debt levels, accompanied by higher interest rates.

Equities

Salesforce trades 4.5% pre-market after raising its full year forecast amid increased demand for its cloud-based software thanks to the working at home dynamic.

HP trades 5% lower pre-market despite reporting stronger than forecast Q2 results. However, it did warn that the ongoing computer chip shortage could reduce their ability to fulfill demand this year.

Where next for the Nasdaq? 

The Nasdaq trades above its multi- month ascending trend line and above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart, showing an established bull trend. Given the bullish MACD buyers will be hopeful of a move back towards 13850 May 7 high, a level which needs to be cleared in order to take on 14000. A move below 13350 the 100 sma and horizontal support could negate the near term uptrend. 

Chart analysis of US TECH 100. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – USD jumps, EUR falls despite soaring economic sentiment

The US Dollar is trading higher on the back of expectations that Biden will ramp up spending in the coming year. The US Dollar index trades +0.4%

EUR/USD trades lower as US Dollar strength overshadows strong economic sentiment data for the region. Economic sentiment surged to the highest level since January 2018 suggesting that a strong economic recovery is already underway in the second quarter. Sentiment jumped to 114.5, up from 110.5.

GBP/USD-0.4% at 1.4140

EUR/USD    -0.5% at 1.2134


Oil set for 5% weekly gains

Oil extends gains for a sixth straight session as reopening optimism and hopes of a strong US driving season are keeping prices buoyant. This is over shadowing concerns of Iranian oil supply re-entering the market.

US – Iran nuclear talks continue. Whilst no deal has been agreed, there is a growing acceptance that sanctions on Iran’s oil exports will only be reduced gradually; supply won’t suddenly shoot higher.

Attention now turns to the OPEC meeting on Tuesday.

US crude trades +0.6% at $67.22

Brent trades +0.47% at $69.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Looking ahead

15:00 Michigan Consumer Sentiment

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM
Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
Today 05:21 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Softening macro backdrop, BOJ threat amplify downside risks
Today 03:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Energy
Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:05 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
    By:
    Paul Walton
    September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil extraction
      Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 1, 2023 01:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.