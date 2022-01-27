US Q4 Advanced GDP beats; Inflation components higher

January 27, 2022 11:58 AM
16 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

The first look at the Q4 2021 GDP showed that the economy grew at a pace of 6.9% vs 5.5% expected and only 2.3% for Q3.  However, this is a backwards looking number and many traders don’t take too much new information away from this economic data print.  However, one important piece of information to look at in the GDP data is the inflation component, which is called the Price Index or the Deflator.  The index rose to 7% vs an expectation of 6% and a 5.9% reading in Q3.  The other price of data to look at from Thursday is the Advanced Q4 Personal Consumption Index (PCE) and the core PCE.  The headline print was 6.5% vs 5.4% expected and 5.4% in Q3.  The Core PCE (the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation) was 4.9%, as expected.  However, this was higher than the Q3 reading of 4.6%.  On Friday, monthly PCE will be released for December.  The headline expectation is for 5.9% vs 5.7% in November.  Note that the November reading was the highest in 39 years!  The core reading is expected to be 4.8% vs 4.7% in November.

Powell warned markets yesterday that the main concern for the Fed is that inflation will remain higher than expected for longer than expected. He added that there has not been progress on the supply chain issue (which increases inflation).  A high GDP Price Index and Core PCE won’t help to ease those worries.  Powell said that the committee is of the mind to raise rates at the March meeting.  If inflation remains persistently high ahead of the next meeting, it may become a question of “how much” rather than “when” will they raise rates!

After the hawkish press conference from Chairman Powell yesterday, the US Dollar Index (DXY)  took off higher.  It had already been going bid since failing to break below the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel the index had been in since May 2021.  Today, the DXY broke above previous highs at 96.90 and is flirting with resistance at the top trendline of the channel near 97.30.  The next resistance level is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of December 15th 2021 to the January 13th lows, near 97.52. Above there is a confluence of resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe and horizontal resistance from the spring of 2020 near 98.28.  Support is at the breakout level of 96.90 and then the gap fill below today’s low at 96.48.  The 50 Day Moving Average acts as the next level of support near 96.06.

20220127 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although the GDP data is backwards looking, it cements the Fed’s view that inflation is stronger than it had anticipated and may be around longer than expected.  With that in mind, Fed Chairman Powell set the stage for a rate hike in March.  It now seems to be all about the inflation data moving forward to the next meeting in March!

  

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY GDP

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back on inflation data
Today 04:41 PM
Gold outlook dims as US inflation heats up again
Today 04:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
Today 12:51 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:41 AM
    japan_10
    USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:46 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:20 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 11, 2023 10:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.