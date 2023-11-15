USD/JPY bears eye 150, DAX squares up to its 200-day MA: European open

Whilst the 200-day MA stands in the way of further DAX gains, I suspect a move to 16k could still be on the cards. USD/JPY could also test 150 as part of its next leg lower, if incoming US data disappoints.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 14, 2023 11:32 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 92.6 points (1.32%) and currently trades at 7,099.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 776.81 points (2.38%) and currently trades at 33,472.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 491.55 points (2.83%) and currently trades at 17,888.41
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 76.82 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 12,060.35

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -6.5 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,433.97
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,292.72
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 7 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,621.43

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 60 points (0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11.75 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 50 points (0.31%)

 

20231115indices

 

Wage growth in Australia grew at its fastest pace on record at 1.3% q/q, and the annual rate rose 4% y/y (above 3.9% expected). However, it failed to result in a bullish breakout for AUD/USD above the 65c area. Partially this may be because we’d seen an extended move higher on Tuesday, but most likely down to the fact wages were driven higher by temporary factors such as the minimum wage increase and 1.3% q/q was expected.

Japan’s economy contracted faster than expected in Q3, with GDP falling -2.1% y/y, below -0.6% expected and 4.5% prior. The quarterly print was -0.5%, and capex also contracted. Ultimately this may do little to entice the BOJ to turn hawkish any time soon. However, they did

China’s retail sales and industrial production beat expectations demand and factory output are perking up. Beijing also plan to inject ¥1 trillion yuan into the flailing property sector to further boost the economy.

UK inflation is a key market to watch to help decipher if the BOE really do need to hike once more. Whilst recent comments suggest they’d prefer to maintain at the current level of 5.25%  for longer, a hot inflation print could tip their hand to pull the lever once more. Take note that GBP/USD closed above its 200-day average yesterday, so 1.244 may provide support if prices pull back towards it.

 

20231115forex

 

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 07:00 – UK inflation (CPI, PPI)
  • 07:45 – French CPI
  • 09:00 – Italian CPI
  • 10:00 – Euro industrial production
  • 21:00 – US mortgage data
  • 13:30 – US producer prices, retail sales
  • 13:30 – Canadian manufacturing and wholesale sales
  • 14:30 – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr speaks
  • 15:00 – US business and retail inventories
  • 15:30 – Crude oil inventories

 

 

DAX technical analysis (daily chart):

Like global equity indices in general, the DAX delivered strong returns on Tuesday following the softer US inflation figures. Clearly, it invalidated my short bias from Monday, which serves as a reminder as to why risk management is always important and to know where we should invalidate our own bias.

The daily chart shows a strong rally from prior support around 14,750 / long-term Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, and prices have since broken trend resistance. The DAX even provided a daily close above a prior swing high to warn of a bullish trend reversal.

I suspect prices are now headed for 16,000, given the VPOC (volume point of control) from the prior bearish trend sits just below at 15,895. However, the 200-day MA is capping as resistance, so I won’t be too surprised to see a pullback from current levels.

A retracement within yesterday’s range that holds above the 15,337 low could be considered for dips and potentially improve the reward to risk ratio for an anticipated move to 16,000.

 

20231115dax

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The volatility of UD/JPY far exceeded the 1-day implied volatility band – which was already 220% of its 20-day average. Whilst implied volatility remains elevated at 166% of its 20-day average, we may find that volatility today is much smaller unless we get a host of very soft US data.

Still, I suspect USD/JPY may try and head for 150, and for now waiting to see if a swing high has formed or we’re due another leg before it rolls over.

The weekly and monthly pivot points provided resistance earlier today, so bears could seek to fade into low volatility moves towards it. However, if it moves higher then perhaps 151 can provide a better level of resistance for bears to consider fading into.

 

20231115usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax FTSE EUR/USD European Open

Latest market news

AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
Yesterday 10:03 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Gold
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets towards eighth winning week, but is the Fed saying too much?
Yesterday 06:07 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USBRL should reflect inflation for the US, statements from Fed officials, COPOM minutes, RTI, and economic agenda in Congress
Yesterday 04:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:03 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:24 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 06:00 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise as rate cut optimism persists
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:08 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.