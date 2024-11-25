USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open / monthly close.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

We’ve been tracking this USD/JPY reversal off resistance for past few weeks and the pullback continues to respect support at a key inflection zone at 153.02/40- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the July decline and the May low-day close (LDC). Price has been contracting just above this zone and we’re looking for a breakout in the days ahead.

A break below the median-line would threaten a deeper correction towards subsequent support at 151.97-152.04 (the 52-week moving average / monthly open / 2022&2023 highs)- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Key resistance steady 153.67 and a breach / close above would be needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the April high-close at 158.45.

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

