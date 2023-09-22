USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:07 PM
15 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Global equity markets were broadly lower on Thursday following the Fed’s hawkish meeting, as investors came to grips with upwardly revised growth and inflation targets alongside fewer cuts in the median Fed fund projection in 2024
  • US bond yields – particularly at the longer end of the curve – accelerated higher. The 20-year and 30-year rose +18.25 and +18.81bp respectively, which is over three times their average positive daily return over the past year
  • Wall Street indices gapped lower, opened around the highs of the day to closed at their lows.
  • China’s CSI 300 fell to a YTD low, the China A50 closed beneath 12,400 support for the first time since May (which marked a swing low, btw…)
  • The US dollar index (DXY) rose to a 6-month high although traders seemingly booked profits just 15 points from its YTD high, to see the day close with a bearish pinbar
  • AUD/USD fell to a 6-day low yet once again 64c came to the rescue for prices to recover slightly and close the day just above it, EUR/USD recovered back above its May low and USD/JPY formed a bearish outside day ahead of today’s BOJ meeting and inflation report
  • The Bank of England held interest rates at 5.25% on Thursday, following softer than expected inflation data earlier in the week. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-4 in favour of the hold, but most notably it was Governor Bailey, Ramsden, Pill and Broadbent which voted for the pause which could back up the case that the terminal rate is indeed in place. GBP/USD fell to a 6-month low.
  • WTI crude oil fell for a third day although is only closed marginally lower after volatility cut both ways. Support was found above $88 before prices recovered to $91 and pulled back, to close the day with a spinning top doji (is a low in already?)

 

20230922movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 - New Zealand’s trade data
  • 09:00 - Australian flash manufacturing, services PMI
  • 09:30 – Japan’s national CPI
  • 10:00 – Japan’s flash manufacturing, services PMI
  • 16:00 – UK retail sales
  • 17:30 – Germany’s flash manufacturing, services PMI
  • 18:00 – Eurozone’s flash manufacturing, services PMI
  • 18:30 – UK flash manufacturing, services PMI
  • 22:30 – Canada’s retail sales
  • 23:45 – US flash manufacturing, services PMI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 endured its worst day in five weeks on Thursday, falling -1.36% by the close and comfortably below 7100
  • A weak lead from Wall Street and SPI futures falling -1.36% points to another weak open for the ASX cash index today
  • 7,000 is the next major support level for bulls to defend, 7090 (August 22 swing low) is resistance

20230922asxglance

20230922spi

 

USD/JPY technical analysis ( chart):

The US dollar failed to hold into its initial post-FOMC gains, which saw major pairs reverse course and hold their ground despite higher yields. And that also saw USD/JPY print a bearish outside day after a false break above 148. Whilst that flies in the face of my bias for a move to at least 149 (potentially 150), I had also outlined a scenario where pullbacks towards the 20-day EMA had actually been supported in recent weeks. It therefor appears the latter scenario may be playing out.

 

The 1-hour chart shows the 10-day EMA and 147.46 low was breached but not conquered, hence the bias for an initial bounce from current levels. Yet the 2-day bearish reversal pattern hints at another leg lower, so perhaps we’ll see a swing high around the daily pivot point. Either way, the 20-day EMA sits around the 147 handle, which may make a potential bearish target for countertrend bears or an opportunity for sidelined bulls to seek evidence of a swing low.

20230922usdjpyH1

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Forex USD/JPY

Latest market news

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Yesterday 07:05 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock market correction may have long way to go
Yesterday 03:42 PM
Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
Yesterday 03:21 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD Bulls Defend Support in the Mid-1.06s
Yesterday 02:44 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: The Fed's hawkish pause hits stocks
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal Reserve eagle
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 20, 2023 09:42 PM
    WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 19, 2023 10:51 PM
      Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 18, 2023 10:36 PM
        gold_01
        Gold rallied from its 200-day EMA on Friday: Asian Open – 18/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 17, 2023 10:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.