USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away

After a rare reversal in USD/JPY to start July, traders should be on the lookout for any follow through selling as expectations for Fed rate cuts this year swell. Considering higher US yields helped to propel the dollar higher, if you take that away, can the prevailing trend realty be maintained?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 6, 2024 10:00 AM
US_flag_map_eye
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY pulls back from multi-decade highs
  • US dollar softens as Fed rate cut bets swell
  • Jerome Powell speech, US inflation report headline event risk this week
  • Topping pattern on the weekly, price looks heavy on the daily
  • For the first time in a while, directional risks may be shifting to downside.

After a rare reversal in USD/JPY to start July, traders should be on the lookout for any follow through selling as expectations for Fed rate cuts this year swell. Considering higher US yields helped to propel the dollar higher, if you take that away, can the prevailing trend realty be maintained?

This report looks at what’s been influencing USD/JPY, market pricing for the Fed and BOJ interest rate outlook, key event risk this week, and a technical assessment on a daily and weekly timeframe.

USD/JPY key influences

To get a sense you should be watching aside from the evolving price action, I like to look at a rolling daily correlation between USD/JPY with various market variables over the past month, screening them for relevance to reduce the risk of false signals. Correlation does not mean causation.

JPY correlations July 6 2024

With a score of 0.91, USD/JPY and WTI crude futures have been strongly correlated. LNG futures have also been loosely correlated over the same period with a score of 0.56. Combined, it suggests firmer prices and Japan’s standing as a major energy importer may be contributing to yen weakness through the current account channel. Watch energy markets!

Elsewhere, the correlation with S&P 500 e-mini futures sits at 0.68, hinting risk appetite and carry trade flows continue to create headwinds for the low-yielding yen.

The relationship between expectations for Fed rate cuts over the next year, and yield spreads between the US and Japan across a variety of different tenors, has been negligible to non-existent. Unusual but not unheard of over short timeframes.

It may also pay to keep a close eye on the USD/CNH which has often acted as a lead indicator for USD/JPY recently. And its correlation with USD/JPY has been 0.95 over the past month. Near-lockstep territory. 

Fed rate cut bets swell, yield differentials compress

Given they’ve been influential on USD/JPY in the past, spreads between US and Japanese government bond yields for two, five and ten-year tenors are show below. While not a straight line, they continue to compress relative to levels seen over the past year. Should they reassert themselves again, that hints at downside directional risks for USD/JPY.

The Fed funds futures curve – shown in the bottom pane – has 108 basis point of easing priced between June 2024 and June 2025, equating to just over four 25-point rate cuts during that period. That’s more than double the level seen in early May.

For the BOJ rate outlook, one-year overnight index swaps sit at 0.2425%. That equates to an expectation its benchmark overnight rate will sit at 45 basis points in one year’s time, up from 0-0.1% currently.

sus jp spreads july 6 2024

Powell, US inflation report key risk events

Following the soft US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, it’s likely Jerome Powell will continue to provide dovish signals to Senate lawmakers when he appears before them on Tuesday. Markets are priced for two rate cuts this year, with a 75% probability of the first move coming in September. It’s doubtful Powell will push back on those expectations. Job market conditions and inflationary pressures are softening and the Fed thinks policy settings are very restrictive, so the justification for remaining hawkish is diminishing.

Thursday’s US consumer price inflation report is the main threat to the dovish outlook, especially given upside surprises in other developed nations recently. However, such an outcome would be at odds with deteriorating activity and limited by persistent US dollar strength, diminishing the threat posed by tradable inflation.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Other notable market events

Outside of Powell and the inflation report, other events to keep note include the New York Fed’s consumer inflation survey on Monday, Japanese producer price inflation on Tuesday, Thursday’s US jobless claims figures, along with producer price inflation and Uni of Michigan consumer sentiment numbers on Friday.

While rates are not particularly influential on USD/JPY right now, given its long history of being driven by them for extended periods, auctions of three and ten-year Treasury notes on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, and a 30-year bond auction Thursday, have the potential to move US yields and dollar-yen. Given the dovish move in rates markets last week, demand is expected to be firm. 

Events listed are US EDT.

USD/JPY long-term technical picture

Weekly charts are great for turning down the noise to get a better signal on prevailing trends. Looking at USD/JPY, it remains in a strong uptrend with indicators such as RSI and MACD signalling momentum remains to the upside. Until the uptrend is broken, meaningful pullbacks are still likely to be bought.

However, last week’s tombstone doji is a candle often seen around market tops. And while RSI remains in an uptrend, it has diverged from price in recent months, printing lower highs as the price surged to multi-decade peaks. That’s a warning of waning bullish momentum. If USD/JPY were to decline further this week, it will strengthen the bearish signal.

 JPY weekly July 6 2024

Zooming in

When you zoom in to a daily timeframe, the picture is one of a market that looks toppy. While dips off the lows were bought on Thursday and Friday, that was on wafer-thin volumes. RSI has also broken its uptrend, hinting at shifting momentum risks. MACD is also threatening to crossover from above, generating another potential bearish signal. USD/JPY looks heavy.

160.23 is an important downside level to watch, marking the point where the BOJ was instructed to intervene to counteract yen weakness in late April. Should that give way, uptrends that began earlier this year and the important 50-day moving average will be on the radar for bears.

One trade idea would be to initiate shorts on a break and close below 160.23, allowing for a stop to be placed above the level for protection. Other than the downtrends and 50-day moving average, 159.92, 159.20 and 158.25 are other levels that could be used as targets.

Despite the heavy picture, should USD/JPY be unable to break and close below 160.23, consider buying the dip with a stop below the level for protection. 161.70 and 161.95 are potential targets.

jpy daily July 6 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas FX

Latest market news

Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Today 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Today 06:19 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:30 PM
      Currency prices
      Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:00 PM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.