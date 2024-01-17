USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum

USD/JPY has surged to fresh one-month highs, aided by a lift in US bond yields which widened interest rate differentials with Japan. Given the risk-off tone seen across broader markets, it’s clear the yen is no longer the safe haven play it once was.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:42 PM
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US yields rose on Tuesday, widening yield differentials between the US and Japan
  • The widening yield advantage is helping to fuel gains in USD/JPY
  • There are no obvious catalysts that could lead to higher UD yields in the near-term

USD/JPY has surged to fresh one-month highs, aided by a lift in US bond yields which widened interest rate differentials with Japan. Given the risk-off tone seen across broader markets, it’s clear the yen is no longer the safe haven play it once was.

USD/JPY vulnerable to downside based on recent history

But the speed of the latest leg higher – driven by a modest recalibration in US interest rate expectations – has left USD/JPY overbought on a four-hourly timeframe, sitting at levels that have regularly occurred before short-term pullbacks in the past.

The chart shows the instances where RSI has sat at similar levels. While past performance is not indicative of future performance, recent form suggests it would be unusual to see some form of reversal from these levels.

jpy jan 17 rsi

Nothing on the calendar screams higher US yields near-term

From a fundamental perspective, you have to consider what could lead to a further paring of US interest rate cut expectations, leading to a continued selloff in Treasuries and higher yields? New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to speak today, but it’s doubtful he’ll deviate too far from what Governor Christopher Waller flagged on Tuesday. The US economic data calendar is also sparce with only retail sales, initial jobless claims and University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations likely to garner any real attention. None are likely to move the dial on rates in isolation.

When it comes to Japanese yields, outside of official or unofficial speculation on the prospects for policy normalisation form the Bank of Japan, almost nothing domestically seems to move the dial for JGB yields, including consumer price inflation unless it’s a big deviation from market expectations. The nationwide reading arrives on Friday

USD/JPY sitting at useful levels on the charts

So we have a near-term backdrop where further upside for US yields appears limited, removing a key driver of recent USD/JPY gains. Zooming in on the four-hourly chart above, USD/JPY is testing resistance at 147.40, providing a level to build a trade around.

A failure at this level could allow shorts to establish trades with a stop above the level targeting a return to 146.00, where the pair only sat a day ago. For those considering longs, a break above 147.40 could target a move to 148.30, a minor resistance level dating back to early December. While I’m leaning towards a short given history and doubts about how much wider interest rate differentials can go near-term, I’m not wedded to the trade. Relentless upside is just one reason to show caution. Let the price inform you what do.

usdjpy jan 17

Nikkei eying off fresh highs on cheaper yen

Given the flow through effects to the Nikkei from a cheaper yen helping to juice exporter earnings, it’s worthwhile looking at the index quickly. On the topside, 36207 was the 34-year high set earlier this week, making that the first level of resistance. Below, 35650 has now acted as support and resistance, making it the first level of note.

nikkei 225 Jan 17

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Japan 225 Equities USD JPY FX

Latest market news

USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_03
Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:21 AM
    japan_09
    Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 05:35 AM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, AUD/USD: BOJ may push back against mounting rate hike bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 7, 2023 11:43 PM
        japan_03
        AUD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Weaker Japanese yen adds to near-term upside risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 14, 2023 01:11 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.