USDCAD double bottom formation in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 12, 2020 5:01 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the CHF, JPY and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Consumer Price Index was unchanged on month in October (+0.1% expected), compared to +0.2% in September. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 709K for the week ending November 7th (731K expected), from a revised 757K in the prior week. Continuing Claims declined to 6,786K for the week ending October 31st (6,825K expected), from a revised 7,222K a week earlier. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit grew to 284.1 billion dollars on month in October (275.0 billion dollars expected), from 134.5 billion dollars in September.   

On Friday, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for October is expected to rise 0.2% on month, compared to +0.4% in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the November preliminary reading is expected to increase to 82.0 on month, from 81.8 in the October final reading.           

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Commission has reported September industrial production at +0.4% (vs +0.6% on month expected). Separately, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of October CPI at +0.1% on month, as expected. Also, the U.K. Office for National Statistics has released 3Q GDP at +15.5% (vs +15.8% on quarter expected), September industrial production at +0.5% (vs +1.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 613 million pounds surplus (vs 850 million pounds surplus expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. 

One of the most active pars on Thursday was the USD/CAD which jumped 77pips to 1.314. Looking at the chart, the pair remains in a consolidation pattern between 1.299 support and 1.342 resistance. A double bottom may be in play but is not confirmed until price action breaks above 1.342 resistance. The preference is for a rebound higher towards 1.365. A large trend reversal may be in the works. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:00 AM
USD/CNH, A50: Bearish breaks as Chinese property prices keep on falling
Today 03:43 AM
Gold rallies on safehaven demand, overriding USD strength and soaring bond yields
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Australia’s jobs report takes on greater significance for the RBA rate outlook
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally reverses, oil and bond yields resume upward track
Yesterday 09:23 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control
Yesterday 04:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Breaks Out from Falling Wedge
By:
James Stanley
April 19, 2023 06:16 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Research
      US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
        USD/CAD: Ascending Triangle, Fibonacci Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        March 7, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.