USD/CAD holds between key levels ahead of Powell speech

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
November 30, 2022 12:22 PM
47 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst

We have just seen US bond yields climb for the second day on the back of mixed US data, ahead of an eagerly anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Ahead of that, the USD/CAD attempted to break higher on Tuesday, only for the rallying oil prices to come to the rescue of the CAD, as the Loonie went back below the bearish trend line and 50-day moving average between 1.3600 to 1.3650 area. But crucially, the currency pair was still managing to hold its own above the key 1.3500 psychological level at the time of writing:

USD/CAD

So, it was still possible we could see the USD/CAD stage a breakout after all.

It all depends on how the market will interpret the Fed chair’s comments next.

Powell will be speaking on the economy and the labour market later this evening. The Fed has signalled rate hikes will step down to 50 basis points from December. Powell is likely to confirm this. But if he also signals that there will be a higher terminal rate then that could hurt sentiment and lift the dollar.

Conservative traders may wish to wait for the USD/CAD to tip its hand before pulling the trigger. So, a closing break above the trend line will be bullish while a close back below 1.35 handle would be bearish. Let’s wait for the market to decide the direction.

 

 

Related tags: Powell USD CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Stocks mixed, bonds weaker, dollar rallies on Fed’s hawkish comments
August 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and Pinduoduo
August 25, 2023 02:07 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023 12:09 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
August 25, 2023 07:28 AM
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
August 25, 2023 03:11 AM
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
August 25, 2023 02:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gpbusd_04
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 24, 2023 02:41 PM
    federal reserve stamp
    Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 19, 2023 05:33 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 14, 2023 07:03 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 13, 2023 05:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.