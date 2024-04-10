USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

USD/JPY looks to US CPI data, FTSE shrugs off China’s credit rating downgrade.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 10, 2024 4:46 AM
federal reserve stamp
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

USD/JPY looks to US CPI data

  • USD/JPY could test 152.00 resistance on hot CPI report
  • Ueda sticks to accommodative outlook
  • USD/JPY threatens to test 152.00

USD/JPY is inching towards the 152 level despite rising Japanese PPI inflation and ahead of the US consumer inflation data.

This main show in town this week is US inflation data which is expected to tick higher to 3.4% YoY in March, up from 3.2% in February. Core inflation is expected to ease lower to 3.7% from 3.8%. These figures are considered critical for providing more clues about the timing of Fed interest rate cuts this year.

The data comes after hotter than expected US non-farm payrolls and data last week showing that the US manufacturing sector returned to growth.

The market is currently pricing in just a 50/50 probability of the Fed cutting rates in June and sees just 60 basis points of rate cuts this year, down from 75 a few weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectations for just one interest rate cut this year, reinforcing hawkish expectations.

Hotter than expected inflation data could raise concerns over the persistent nature of inflation and support the view the Fed will need to keep rates high for longer boosting the dollar.

Meanwhile, the yen trades under pressure despite data showing that PPI in Japan rose 0.8% YoY in March up from an upwardly revised 0.7% YoY in February marking the highest reading since October last year.

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda gave mixed messages in his semi-annual report on currency and monetary policy saying that accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for some time. He added that the central bank would consider reducing monetary stimulus if inflation continued to accelerate.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Suzuki is keeping intervention threats alive, saying that the authorities would not rule out any measures in dealing with excessive moves in the yen. 152.00 is considered the line in the sand for intervention.

USD/JPY forecast technical analysis

USD/JPY continues to trade in a holding pattern capped by 152.00 on the upside and 150.80 on the downside, the April low and February high.

Should USD/JPY break above 152.00, which is considered to be the line in the sand for intervention, the yen could weaken to 155.00, the next level.

Meanwhile, a break below 150.80 could open the door to 150.00, the psychological level.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

FTSE shrugs off China’s downgrade

  • Fitch downgrades China’ credit rating
  • Resource stocks rise tracking oil & metal prices higher
  • Tesco impresses
  • FTSE extends gains towards 8000

The FTSE is rising with its European peers as investors brush off a China ratings downgrade and look ahead to US CPI data.

The FFTSE has surged 1%, rising towards 8000, boosted by strength in resource stocks in the banking sector.

Energy stocks are up over 1% thanks to rebounding oil prices amid Middle East tensions, while industrial metal miners have risen just shy of 1%, boosted by copper, which is at a 14-month high.

Metal prices have shrugged off news that Fitch cut its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative. The rating agency cited risks to public finances as the economy faces rising uncertainties. The move follows a similar move by Moody's in December and reflects the more challenging situation in China's economy amid decelerating grow and rising debt levels.

Fitch forecasts Chinese economic growth, will slide to 4.5% in 2024, down from 5.2% last year.

Tesco is rising after posting a pre-tax profit of £2.3 billion, up from £882 million as sales rose 4.4% across the period. Tesco see inflation pressures falling.

Attention is now turning to US inflation data which will be released shortly. Equity markets have remained strong and relatively upbeat despite rising treasury yields in the US and worries that the Fed could keep interest rates higher for longer. Hotter-than-expected inflation could hurt risk sentiment, pulling stocks lower.

FTSE forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE has recovered from 7880 support and is extending gains towards the 8000-8016 zone, the 2024 high. If buyers extend the bullish momentum and rise above here, 8045, the ATH, comes into focus.

Support can be seen at 7880, the January 2023 static support, which is also the confluence with the 20 SMA, which has been guiding the price higher. A break below here and 7860 the April low could see sellers look towards 7800.

ftse forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch USD JPY FTSE

Latest market news

2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
December 30, 2024 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
December 30, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 12, 2024 08:22 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 11, 2024 10:12 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 12:03 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.