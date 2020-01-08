USDJPY Gunning for the 109 70 AGAIN

January 8, 2020 9:14 AM
1 views

President Trump spoke today regarding the Iranian missile attack on US airbases in Iraq overnight.  The President confirmed what many in the market already knew:  there was minimal damage and no lives were lost.  President Trump also did his best to extend a peace offering to Iran, saying that the US does not want war, but rather peace.  As a result, optimistic, but cautious, markets felt they were given the green light to continue to buy stocks.  S&P 500 futures are closing in on the all-time highs of 3263.5.

Market chart showing the S&P 500 E-mini Futures. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source, Tradingview, CME, FOREX.com

As a result of the risk-on move in stocks, USD/JPY followed suit.  The pair is up .65% on the day, however it is also up 150 pips off its lows.  The daily candlestick shows an extremely bullish outside day candle, as it shot higher through the 200-day moving average near 108.64.  This level had capped the market the previous 3 days. 

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar(USD) vs JPY. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source, Tradingview, FOREX.com

Technically, on a daily timeframe, we have looked at USD/JPY a few difference ways over the last few months.  First, we viewed it as a failed inverted head and shoulders pattern, as it briefly broke through the neckline near 109.50, but failed to hold above it.  Next, we looked at as a failure to break through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on April 3rd to the lows on August 26th near 109.36.  Finally (and this may still be the case), we viewed it as a rising wedge of the lows, which broke lower out of the wedge on December 30th.  The retracement a rising wedge is 100% of the wedge, which would target near 104.50.

On a 240-minute timeframe, we can see that the pair fell below a rising trendline from early November, only hold support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 23rd low to the November 29th highs at 107.70.  This shallow retracement allowed for price to rebound back through the rising trendline today.  USD/JPY is currently holding just below horizontal resistance near 109.15.  There are multiple resistance areas between 109.35 and 109.70, including the rising trendline on the daily and the band of resistance from previous levels.  Support comes in at the 200-day moving average of 108.64, horizontal support hear 108.25 and overnight lows just below 107.70.

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar(USD) vs JPY. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source, Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the force of today’s risk-on move, don’t be surprised if USD/JPY breaks higher (with stocks) through the 109.50/70.  Bears will look to sell near these levels with stops above.  Bulls will look to buy on dips, while keeping an eye on the gap (on the daily) from early May between 110.90/111.00, especially if there is de-escalation between the US and Iran in the Middle East.  This would also negate the rising wedge discussed earlier.   

Related tags: Dollar Forex Indices USD Iran Middle East Trump

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Yesterday 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Yesterday 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Yesterday 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.