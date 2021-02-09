USDJPY near strong support DXY may be the key for next move

February 9, 2021 11:59 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

On a daily timeframe, USD/JPY and the US Dollar Index (DXY) have been highly correlated since late December 2020 (see bottom of chart below). The current correlation coefficient is +0.86.  For comparison, a correlation coefficient of +1.00 means that USD/JPY and they DXY are perfectly correlated and move together 100% of the time.

USD/JPY reached its flag target near 105.00 last week, which was also the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of January 11th to the lows of January 21st.  After briefly moving above that level, price action on Friday and yesterday left large wicks on the tops of their daily candlesticks, indicating sellers were in the market and a move lower could be ahead.  The daily RSI was also in overbought territory.  The DXY has been moving lower over the last few days, and as a result of the high correlation, it’s no surprise that USD/JPY has been pulling back as well. But the pair is closing in on strong support near 104.45.  This level was horizontal resistance on the way up, as well as, the breakout level above the upper downward sloping trendline of the descending wedge.

Source: Tradingview,  FOREX.com

Everything you should know about the Japanese Yen (JPY)

On a short-term 60 minute timeframe, there was a false breakout above an ascending wedge which we highlighted last week.  Price eventually rolled over and fell from a high on Friday of 105.76 down to todays current lows near 104.50.  Notice that USD/JPY has held the 104.45 level thus far.  The intraday RSI is also in oversold territory and in turning higher.  Intraday resistance above is near 105.15, which also confluences near the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from yesterday’s highs to today’s lows.  Next horizontal resistance is 105.32 before the recent highs at 105.76.  Strong support is at the 104.45 level, then near 104.00 (not shown).

Source: Tradingview,  FOREX.com

Given the current USD/JPY – DXY correlation coefficient, DXY may give a clue as to where USD/JPY may be headed.  In addition, bulls will be protecting the 104.45 level in USD/JPY.  Watch for stops from weak longs below.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex DXY JPY USD

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads equity rally as bond yields fall further
Yesterday 07:38 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
Yesterday 02:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
Yesterday 01:22 PM
Back to the seventies? Stagflation and bear markets
Yesterday 11:51 AM
Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, Oil: Forecast Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 2, 2023 10:46 PM
        Apply now highlighted in newspaper
        NFP Preview: EUR/USD Surges to Test 50-day EMA Ahead of Jobs Report
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 2, 2023 01:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.