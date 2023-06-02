USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
June 2, 2023 2:25 PM
115 views
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/JPY Outlook

USD/JPY halts a four-day decline following a larger-than-expected rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the May high (140.93) as it trades within an ascending channel.

USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus

The pull back from channel resistance appears to have run its course as USD/JPY no longer reflects the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week, with the recovery in the exchange rate coinciding with a rebound in US Treasury yields.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar 06022023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The reaction to the +339K NFP print puts increased focus on the monthly opening range as the Federal Reserve enters the ‘blackout period’ ahead of its next interest rate decision on June 14, and it remains to be seen if the ongoing rise in employment will sway the central bank as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

CME FedWatch Tool 06022023

Source: CME

Until then, speculation surrounding US monetary policy may influence USD/JPY as the FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 70% probability of seeing the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pause its hiking-cycle, and waning expectations for higher US interest rates may curb the recent rebound in the exchange rate even though the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains in no rush to switch gears.

With that said, USD/JPY may face a larger correction ahead of the Fed meeting as it pulls back from channel resistance, but the post-NFP rebound puts the opening range for June in focus as the exchange rate snaps the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 06022023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY registered a fresh yearly high (140.93) last month as it trades within the confines of an ascending channel, with the advance in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time in 2023.
  • Nevertheless, the move above 70 in the RSI was short-lived as USD/JPY pulled back from channel resistance, with the opening range for June in focus as the exchange rate snaps the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.
  • A move below the 138.70 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 140.00 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region raises the scope for a move towards the 200-Day SMA (137.30), with the next area of interest coming n around the 136.00 (23.6% Fibonacci extension).
  • At the same time, failure to close below the 138.70 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 140.00 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may push USD/JPY back towards channel resistance, with a break above the May high (140.93) bringing 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks:

Gold Price Rebound Brings Test of 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Rests on Test of April High

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP David Song

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM
Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
Today 05:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_states_02
Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
By:
David Scutt
September 29, 2023 01:48 AM
    germany_06
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 26, 2023 07:00 AM
      USA flag
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 26, 2023 12:39 AM
        japan_03
        Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 25, 2023 06:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.