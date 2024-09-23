USDJPY, Silver Analysis: Rate Cut, Rate Hold, and Haven Demand

USDJPY, Silver Analysis: After the Fed’s 50-bps rate cut and the BOJ's rate hold, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stabilized above December 2023 lows, supporting a rebound in USDJPY and a continued bullish trend for silver amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 23, 2024 3:39 AM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • PMI data across EU, UK, and US (Monday)
  • BOJ Governor Ueda Speech (Tuesday)
  • US Unemployment Claims and Durable Goods Orders (Thursday)
  • Fed Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen Remarks at Treasury Market Conference (Thursday)
  • Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)
  • US Core PCE Inflation (Friday)

US Dollar Index – Weekly Time Frame

USDJOY, Silver Analysis: DXY_2024-09-23_10-02-01

Source: Tradingview

Beyond the Fed’s recent 50bps rate cut, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has managed to hold its ground above its December 2023 lows, briefly dipping toward July 2023 levels. On the weekly chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bouncing back from the oversold zone, providing support for the dollar above the 100.50 level, maintaining its stability for now.

This stability, combined with the BOJ’s rate hold on Friday (driven by easing inflation risks), has led to a positive rebound in the USDJPY pair. The stabilized dollar is also allowing precious metals like silver to maintain their upward momentum, with silver prices pushing back towards their July 2024 highs, above the $31 mark.

USDJPY Analysis – Weekly Time Frame

USDJPY, Silver Anlaysis: USDJPY_2024-09-23_11-13-25

With the dollar stabilizing, the USDJPY is continuing its rebound above the 140 level, which aligns with:

  • The 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of the trend between the January 2023 low (127.20) and the July 2024 high (161.95)
  • Positive divergence in the weekly RSI, rebounding from oversold territory
  • The December 2023 low, acting as further support

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

This week, the USDJPY is likely to be influenced by several economic indicators, including PMI data, durable goods orders, and key remarks from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen at the Treasury Market Conference.

Additionally, Friday’s PCE deflator will offer more insight into inflation trends. While the recent Fed rate cut signals the potential for aggressive easing, upcoming data on inflation and employment could still impact the trajectory of the dollar and USDJPY.

On the Yen side, the Tokyo CPI will be closely watched, having surged to near 2024 highs in August. Technically, the USDJPY’s rebound could face resistance at the trendline connecting the March and December 2023 lows, with potential targets at the 149 and 151 levels if it closes above the key 146 barrier. On the downside, support is expected near the July 2023 low at 137.

Silver Analysis – 3 Day Time Frame

USDJPY, Silver Analysis: XAGUSD_2024-09-23_11-19-26

Source: Tradingview

With a stable dollar, for now, and rising geo-political tensions in the Middle East, precious metals are on the rise with rising haven demand. Gold is tracing fresh record highs above the 2600-mark, Gold is nearing fresh record highs above the $2,600 mark, while silver continues its ascent towards 2024 highs.

Currently, silver is in a corrective phase, retreating from the previously mentioned resistance at $31.50. However, the broader uptrend is expected to resume after finding support, with key levels anticipated between $29.20 and $30, along the lower border of the primary bullish channel.

On the upside, a breakout above the $32.50 high could lead to further gains, with resistance levels at 33, 35, and potentially 37.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Precious metals BoJ USD/JPY Silver

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
    gold_03
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops in double dose of bearish news
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 25, 2024 03:35 PM
      gold_03
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD extends losses amid strengthening yields, dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 14, 2024 11:17 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops as US dollar rally gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 11, 2024 03:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.