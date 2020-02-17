USDJPY Unaffected by Terrible GDP

February 17, 2020 9:06 AM
4 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Yikes!!!  The GDP data out of Japan earlier during Asian hours was nothing short of awful.  The Annualized Preliminary GDP Growth Rate for Q4 was -6.3% vs an expectation of -3.7% and 0.5% in Q3.  Granted, Japan did introduce a new sales tax AND they had a devastating typhoon.  However, those were already factored into the estimate of -3.7%!!! 

But USD/JPY is immune to bad data from Japan, which has been fairly weak for the past couple decades (yes, decades).  So, bad data is good data.  Traders know that the government will be there to provide more stimulus if need be. 

On another note, in addition to the bad GDP data concerns are growing about the Coronavirus in Japan.  Japan is shutting down large public events to prevent any contagion that may occur,  including emperor’s birthday celebrations and the Tokyo Marathon (except to elite runners).  Could this eventually feed through to GDP as it is in China???

USD/JPY barely even flinched on the data.  On a 30-minute chart, price traded in a tight range upon the release, moving over the next half hour between 109.82 down to 109.72 and back. 

Market chart demonstrating USD vs JPY Unaffected Produced By Terrible GDP. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a weekly timeframe, USD/JPY is trading within a symmetrical triangle, near the top of the downward sloping trendline.   This trendline dates back to the first week of June 2015 and is just above the 200 Week Moving Average.  If the pair closes above 110.30 on a weekly basis, it has immediate room to run to near 111.50. 

Market chart demonstrating USD vs JPY Unaffected Produced By Terrible GDP. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a daily timeframe, we get a better look of how close USD/JPY is to the downward sloping long-term trendline, as well as previous highs at 110.30.  There is strong support below at a confluence of supports near 108.30/50.  Near this level is the upward sloping trendline from the August 23rd, 2019 lows, the 200 Day Moving Average and previous lows from February 3rd

Market chart demonstrating USD vs JPY Unaffected Produced By Terrible GDP. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As USD/JPY approaches the apex of the long-term symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart, watch for a breakout above 110.30.  There will likely need to be a catalyst to get the pair moving to the upside.  However,  one thing that seems unlikely to be the catalyst for a move is Japan’s economic data!

Related tags: Dollar Forex USD GDP Japan

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back on inflation data
Today 04:41 PM
Gold outlook dims as US inflation heats up again
Today 04:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
Today 12:51 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.