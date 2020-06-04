Vaccine stocks to watch as the race heats up

The pharmaceuticals sector has fully recovered from its initial coronavirus sell off and is driving higher as scientists work around the clock to understand covid-19 and develop a vaccine or treatment.





There are no guarantees that a vaccine will be found and clinical trial for drugs can have a high failure rate. However, the progress made by some companies has been impressive in such a short period of time.





Its hardly surprising that healthcare sector, which includes pharmaceuticals has been outperforming the broader market. These are the stocks which could produce a vaccine for covid-19 saving thousands maybe even millions of lives, whilst securing the quickest path back to pre-coronavirus normality.

Needless to say, that any company that can develop a successful treatment, scale it up and commercialise it will soar in value. The White House has just selected 5 coronavirus vaccine candidates as the most likely to produce a vaccine. These are AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson and Merck & Co. These stoks are worth watching closely.

Here we take a look at some candidates that made the list and some that didn't but are still considered front runners:

