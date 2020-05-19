Waiting for ZEW

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 19, 2020 1:48 AM
2 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later this morning, all eyes will focus on still much awaited German ZEW surveys. Today, May ZEW economic sentiment is expected at 32.0, vs 28.2 the previous month. Current conditions are expected at -88.0, vs -91.5 in April.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD is posting a rebound but remains within a wide triangle pattern even if it stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new weakness below resistance at 1.0990. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at Apr. 23 low at 1.0725 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex

Latest market news

DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:25 AM
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:21 AM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Today 02:05 AM
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Yesterday 05:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 18, 2023 03:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.