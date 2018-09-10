Week ahead volatility should remain elevated

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 10, 2018 12:46 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

It is going to be a busy week in the markets, particularly for the pound with the upcoming release of key UK economic data, BoE’s rate decision and perhaps more importantly Brexit-related headlines. As my US colleague Matt Weller highlighted in his report HERE, sterling is becoming more attuned to headlines about the likelihood and structure of a deal. So, when EU'S Barnier was reported as saying earlier that a deal was realistic in 6-8 weeks, the pound surged higher. Indeed, sterling reacted far more significantly to this headline than it did when UK’s GDP data was released earlier this morning, despite it showing a positive surprise. While the pound will likely remain headline-driven and not-so-responsive to data, we may see more straight-forward reaction from other currencies around the time of this week’s upcoming data releases. In addition to the data release, more volatility could result from ongoing trade dispute between the US and her allies and as stock market investors decide whether to buy this most recent dip or stay on the side-lines. So, risk-sensitive assets will be in focus after last week’s big drop.

UK wages, BoE in focus

As mentioned, we’ve already had a stronger UK GDP print and some positive construction and services data today. Tomorrow, we will find out whether wages have had a better showing than the previous few months, when the ONS releases the closely-followed Average Earnings Index, along with some other labour market data. UK earnings, including bonuses, are expected to have risen 2.5% in the three months to July, compared with 2.4% in the previous three-month period. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 4.0%, while the more forward-looking jobless claims data are expected to show a moderate 3,600 increase for the month of August. On Thursday, the Bank of England will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75%, regardless of the jobs data. This is because, the BoE has already hiked interest rates at its last meeting in August. They will want to wait and see what happens with regards to Brexit. Apparently, a deal is realistic in 6-8 weeks, according to the EU'S Barnier.

It not all about the UK

But it is not just the UK that will garner all the market’s attention this week. We will also have, among other things, the ECB’s rate decision on Thursday and important data from the US as well: CPI on Thursday and retail sales a day later on Friday. In addition, we will have plenty of second-tier data from the Europe, including German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) and Eurozone Industrial Production (Wednesday), while Australian employment figures will be released on Thursday, followed a day later by Chinese industrial data. This makes the Aussie an important pair to watch towards the end of the week.

US CPI could be most important data this week

Last Friday’s jobs report from the US revealed a sharp pickup in earnings for the month of August. Higher wages means more disposable income for consumers, which usually leads to higher spending and eventually to inflation. It remains to be seen however whether inflation picked up steam last month. But if Thursday’s CPI report does reveal that inflation was already on the rise, then investors’ expectations over future levels of inflation may rise further. This in turn would boost the prospects of even more aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve, potentially underpinning the dollar further. Conversely, if inflation turns out to be weak, then a dollar correction could be the outcome.



Related tags: BOE Brexit CPI Forex Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 3, 2023 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 2, 2023 04:42 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2023 12:00 PM
        British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 20, 2023 03:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.