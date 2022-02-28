Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold

EUR futures:

Net-long exposure to euro futures rose tot their most bullish level in over six months (32 week to be exact). However, price action is not currently justifying the bullish positioning having sunk to its lowest level since May 2020 on Friday. Furthermore, longs were trimmed over the past two weeks. Over the past 13-weeks short contracts have trended lower, so the rise in net-bullish exposure has been down to short-covering as opposed initiative bulls buying.