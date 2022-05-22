What does the ALP's election win mean for the ASX200

May 22, 2022 3:50 PM
44 views
Research

As both polling and betting markets correctly predicted (this time), the Australian Labor Party (ALP) has claimed victory in the 2022 Federal Election, returning to lead the country for the first time in 9 years.

After learning from the "shock" loss of Bill Shortens ALP in the 2019 election (Shorten proposed controversial reforms to negative gearing, capital gains concession and the treatment of franking credits), the economic platform of the 2022 ALP was similar to that of the coalition.

In this sense, the immediate impact of the ALP's election win for the ASX200 is that it removes the uncertainty of a possible hung parliament, as we outlined last week here. In more normal times, this would add about +3% to the value of the local bourse, with the energy sector a primary benefactor courtesy of the ALP's focus on renewable energy.

However, given the challenging macro backdrop in place that includes aggressive central bank tightening cycles, quantitative tightening, cost pressures, supply disruptions, recession fears, and the war in Ukraine, a more muted reaction is possible

Additionally, because the economy is exiting the ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policy settings of the past two years against surging inflation, the incoming government will be constrained by what additional support they can offer to households reeling cost of living pressures.  

That said, it's easy to lose sight of the economic positives that have emerged post the pandemic and which the ALP has inherited. Australian labour force data released last week showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest level since the 1970s, and household balance sheets are still in good shape.  

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed our road map to perfection. From our 7000/6950ish downside target, the rebound in the ASX200 last week reached our upside target at 7200.

With the uncertainty of a hung parliament removed, I expect to see the ASX200 open up ~30 points this morning with a good chance of a relief rally towards 7300/50, providing Wall Street behaves itself in the interim.

ASX200 Daily Chart 23rd of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 23, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Election Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
European Open: EUR/USD implied volatility spikes ahead of mid-term results
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2022 05:12 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022
    By:
    May 23, 2022 05:10 AM
      Australian flag
      Where are the tail risks for this weekend's Australian Federal Election?
      By:
      May 16, 2022 03:28 AM
        road sign
        Two masters and only one answer - RBA
        By:
        April 28, 2022 06:38 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.