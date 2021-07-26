Where next for Facebook shares ahead of its Q2 results

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 26, 2021 5:40 AM
2 views
Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Facebook release its Q2 results?

Facebook will release second-quarter results after markets close on Wednesday July 28.

Facebook Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Facebook is expected to continue delivering strong growth in the second quarter of 2021, having beaten expectations for four consecutive quarters. Advertising is set to continue to spur-on topline growth, with Facebook capitalising on a rebound in demand as the economy reopens with higher prices that should be the main driver for revenue growth for the rest of the year.

Overall revenue grew by 48% in the first quarter and Facebook said it expected to see the same pace of growth or for it to ‘modestly accelerate’ in the second. This will be partly helped by the fact it will start to come up against weaker comparable growth from the year before when the pandemic hit.

Daily active users grew by 8% in the first quarter and this number will also be closely watched, especially as investors are keen to know if people remain as engaged with Facebook as the economy reopens and people’s social options open up.

Analysts are expecting Facebook’s quarterly revenue to rise to $27.87 billion from $18.68 billion the year before. Wall Street anticipates net income will jump to $8.73 billion from $5.17 billion and for EPS to surge to $3.03 from $1.80 the year before, with margins expected to continue improving.

Still, there are several potential headwinds that could weigh on growth in the second quarter and subsequent quarters. Regulatory pressure continues to build on the business, and the recent launch of Apple’s new operating system update, iOS 14.5, which has given users the option to stop Facebook and other online advertisers from tracking their web activity, are set to start to bite in the second quarter. However, Facebook has said these challenges have been factored into its outlook.

Plus, the weak comparatives won’t last for long considering Facebook has warned it is expecting revenue growth rates to ‘significantly deaccelerate’ in the third and fourth quarters of the year as it starts to lap increasingly strong growth seen in the latter half of 2020.  So the outlook will be closely watched.

Brokers are bullish on Facebook and its prospects, with 55 brokers touting an average Buy rating on the stock. That is comprised of 19 Strong Buys, 27 Buys, 7 Holds and 2 Sells. However, the average target price of $391.39 suggests there is only around 5.8% potential upside from the current share price.

Where next for the Facebook share price?

Facebook enters earnings near recent all-time highs.  Price has been moving higher since putting in pandemic lows in March 2020, near 137.10.  In August 2020, FB put in a new all-time high at 304.67, then pulled back to the 200 Day Moving Average support near 244.61. This began the next up leg of the move and began the start of an ascending wedge (blue). Price took out the previous highs on April 1st and continued moving higher within the wedge in an orderly upward sloping channel (red). 

On Friday, Facebook gapped above recent highs at 358.79 and tested the upward sloping trendline of the wedge, near 366.50.  Expectations of ascending wedge are that price will break lower and retrace 100% of the move.  Resistance above is that the top trendline of the channel near 375.00.  However, note that the RSI has been diverging with price since the beginning of April.  Could this be the time for a pullback? First support is at the previous highs near 358.79 then the confluence of horizontal support and the bottom trendline of the channel near 333.25/335.00. 

How to trade Facebook shares

You can trade Facebook shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Facebook’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_09
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:57 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:33 PM
      Circuit board
      Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:14 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 14, 2023 05:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.